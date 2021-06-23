The death penalty, for better or for worse, is in critical condition in the United States, its days numbered because of changing public attitudes.
But it’s not dead yet, and that’s a problem for President Joe Biden.
Readers last year saw one reason why capital punishment is rare, even for the most awful crime.
Jurors don’t have the stomach for it, especially after skilled defense lawyers have completed presentations on the shortcomings in their clients’ lives. Sympathy for the devil is not just the name of a Rolling Stones song.
Last year’s trial in Peoria federal court of former University of Illinois graduate student Brendt Christensen is one example.
He kidnapped a female student off a campus street. Then he raped, killed and dismembered her before dumping her remains in the garbage.
Christensen committed a horrific crime for the fun of it. After he was caught, Christensen displayed no remorse.
Nonetheless, jurors spared his life. The now-31-year-old is serving a life sentence at the Coleman Federal Correctional Center in Florida.
Christensen’s case is instructive because he was tried in federal court, not state court. Illinois, which abolished the death penalty in 2011, is one of 22 states where capital punishment is no longer permitted.
Federal law permits capital punishment in egregious cases, but only when the issue has been reviewed exhaustively and personally approved by the U.S. attorney general.
Here’s why Biden is getting flack.
The Justice Department, now led by Biden appointee Merrick Garland, recently submitted a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court that seeks to reverse an
appeals-court ruling that sets aside death as punishment for
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Many may have forgotten, but he is the surviving brother of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombers who killed three people and wounded hundreds. Now 27, Tsarnaev is being held at the super-maximum prison in Florence, Colo.
Biden has repeatedly stated he opposes the death penalty. But since taking office in January, he has done nothing to stop or slow down federal executions reinstated in 2017 by former President Donald Trump.
SCOTUSblog, a website that covers the Supreme Court, reports that “the federal government (has) executed 13 people.”
But the Biden administration did not act in support of the death penalty until it submitted the legal brief in the Tsarnaev case.
“The brief ... does not read like it issues from an anti-death-penalty administration. Instead, it deploys the classic images and arguments of death-penalty supporters: a horrible crime, an unrepentant defendant, a trial court bending over backwards to protect (the defendant’s) rights,” Austin Sarat complained in a Slate article.
Sarat complained bitterly the Biden administration’s brief “took pains to rehearse in excruciating details the genuine horrors of what Tsarnaev did.”
That’s a common problem for the defense in death cases. The facts are horrendous.
The federal appeals court decision that overturned Tsarnaev’s death sentence cited two errors by the trial judge.
Despite the 21 days of jury selection, the appeals court complained that the judge did not ask in enough detail about “pretrial media coverage” that potential jurors had consumed.
The judge’s second reversible error was his decision during the trial’s penalty phase to exclude “evidence that Tsarnaev’s older brother was allegedly involved in different crimes two years before” the Boston bombing.
Although some will disagree, the appeals court ruling comes across more as pretextual than credible. It’s not uncommon for judges in death-penalty cases, for purely personal reasons, to embrace any claim — valid or not — to block the death penalty.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California is notorious for making those kinds of rulings in death cases and then being reversed by the Supreme Court.
If that is the case here, people will find out soon enough. Oral arguments are scheduled to be held this fall, although no date is set.
SCOTUSblog noted that federal prosecutors have “prevailed in every death-penalty appeal that reached the Supreme Court” since reinstatement.
Even if the high court reinstates Tsarnaev’s death sentence, there’s no reason to think it would be carried out in the near future. These kinds of cases have a habit of going on for many, many years.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff