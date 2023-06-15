They might be. They could be. Yes, it’s lamentably true.
Illinois’ public pension systems are in even worse shape than previously reported.
The systems — for teachers, state employees, university employees, judges and legislators — are roughly $140 billion underfunded. That means they don’t have nearly enough money to pay long-term obligations to their members.
But a new report by a Chicago consulting firm reports that taxpayers need to come up with an additional $5.6 billion by 2045 to bring Tier 2 public employees up to legally required levels.
Tier 2 public employees are those hired after Jan. 1, 2011. Tier 1 employees are those hired prior to that date. They have better benefits than their Tier 2 colleagues.
Legislators passed the Tier 2 program to reduce Illinois’ long-term pension obligations for new employees. They were barred by the Illinois Constitution’s pension clause from approving any measures to modify benefits for public employees already in the systems.
The Tier 2 changes include raising the full retirement age to 67, creating a maximum benefit and modifying future increases to account for inflation.
In devising Tier 2 benefits, however, legislators did not realize their new formula did “not satisfy a safe harbor” provision under Internal Revenue Service regulations establishing a minimum benefit.
What does that mean?
The Bond Buyer’s Yvette Shields explained that “Tier 2 benefits for at least some of the workforce likely violate rules that require publicly sponsored benefits for participants who don’t also receive Social Security to at least match Social Security in benefits.”
To cure that shortfall, the state must increase benefits to meet the minimum required, and that requires an increase in contributions.
Governors and legislators have over the years embraced a pension-payment ramp with the goal of raising levels to 90 percent funding by 2045.
The pension shortfall has created terrible pressure on state budgets. Officials set aside roughly 20-plus percent of the new budget that takes effect July 1 for pension contributions, but that still is not enough to meet actuarial requirements.
“The potential need to boost Tier 2 benefits would add another burden to the state’s $139 billion of unfunded pension liabilities, for which the state already pays $11 billion a year to less than fully fund,” Shields wrote.
The governor’s new budget calls for $50 billion-plus in spending.
A long-term plan to eliminate the Tier 2 shortfall would require annual contributions of $280 million for 20 years. The state could also address it with a single contribution of $2.1 billion, but that is not likely to happen.
Concerns about the Tier 2 shortfall have been brewing for years. But legislators ignored the problem even though it continued to grow worse.
The problems, unfortunately, are not limited to Tier 2 employees in state pension plans for teachers and state and university employees. They also extend to Tier 2 employees of fire and police departments covered by municipal pensions.
Legislators are considering how to address this problem. At the same time, outside interest groups — including Chicago’s Civic Federation — are pressing for increases in the state and corporate income tax to generate more revenue that would be solely devoted to public pensions.