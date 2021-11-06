Jim Dey | Democratic candidate's ties to 13th District tenuous at best
Time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the events being talked about over the past week:
Political shopping
Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski is off to a hot start in her run for the new 13th Congressional District, which includes Champaign-Urbana.
The powers that be drew a Democratic district just for her. She has the blessing of all the insiders and has been announcing new endorsements on a regular basis.
But Budzinski took a hit this week when a news report revealed she is just another political carpetbagger who went district shopping and wound up in central Illinois.
According to WCIA’s Mark Maxwell, Budzinksi “voted in Chicago for each of the last five elections” before attempting to “register to vote at an apartment in Springfield a few days before she announced her campaign to run for Congress back in August.”
He reported that when the clerk’s office sent a voter-identification notice to Budzinski’s purported residence, an apartment, it came back “undeliverable.”
While in Chicago, Maxwell reported, “Budzinski owned a home” and worked “as a senior advisor to Governor Pritzker.” From there, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the Biden administration, “though she continued casting ballots in Cook County.”
Budzinski has for months been promoting her Democratic candidacy to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in the current 13th District. However, Democrats’ newly redrawn districts put Davis in the 15th and Budzinski in the 13th, where there is no incumbent.
The current arrangement greases the way for Budzinski’s election to the House from a district in which she didn’t reside until recently buying a house in Springfield.
Republicans, naturally, blasted her series of moves.
“Fed up working behind the scenes on Capitol Hill and with no open districts to run in near her home in Chicago, Budzinkzi decided to go district shopping in downstate Illinois. Luckily for her, Illinois Democrats gerrymandered her a district from East St. Louis stretching almost to the Indiana border,” a GOP statement said.
That’s stinging rhetoric. But the GOP is going to need a candidate to defeat the anointed Budzinski.
A gentleman and a scholar
Champaign-Urbana lost a good man with the passing of University of Illinois Professor Eric Jakobsson.
Although principally an academic, he had a long involvement in local politics, once running for the U.S. House and serving on the Urbana City Council for nearly a decade.
During his years on the local political scene, he was unfailingly cheerful, open-minded, clear speaking, thoughtful and accessible. Those are not qualities common to political wannabes, but they were innate to him.
One generation to the next
One is an old-style Chicago pol who dates backs to the glory days of Mayor Daley I, Harold Washington and Council Wars.
The other is a new-age politician, reflective of rising Hispanic political power in Chicago and Illinois.
But both men — longtime Chicago pol Edward Vrdolyak and former state Rep. Luis Arroyo — are cut from the same cloth.
That’s why both were in federal court this week, Arroyo to plead guilty to a bribery-related scheme and Vrdolyak to hear a judge order him to begin serving a prison term delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 84 and ailing, Vrdolyak’s nickname is “Fast Eddie.” Because he is irredeemably corrupt, he already has been to prison once. Now he’s going back to federal prison, this time to a medical facility in Rochester, Minn., where he’ll begin serving an 18-month sentence on tax-related counts. He has until Nov. 30 to report.
Vrdolyak pleaded guilty in 2019 to tax-fraud charges stemming from the state’s $9.3 billion settlement with tobacco companies in the late 1990s.
It’s a complicated story, but the real mystery has never been addressed by any of the powers that be.
As stated by the Chicago Tribune, “prosecutors said Vrdolyak had been paid at least $12 million in fees stemming from the settlement even though he did no legal work on the case and hid his involvement from the Illinois attorney general.”
That paragraph speaks volumes about the many millions of tobacco-settlement money that was sloshing around the state at the time the massive litigation was settled in the 1990s.
No one in any position of power, however, has ever taken interest in who got what, even if they had no involvement in the litigation.
The pandemic put Vrdolyak’s prison term on hold, his lawyer citing the coronavirus and his other medical issues as reasons to delay or cancel incarceration. But U.S. Judge Robert Dow said because he’s been assured prison medical officials can take good care of Vrdolyak, there’s no reason for him not to begin his sentence.
The 67-year-old Arroyo faces a Feb. 18 sentencing hearing. His negotiated guilty plea shows all the earmarks of a deal in which he has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they prosecute others indicted in the plan to pass gambling legislation beneficial to Arroyo’s lobbying client.
He faces both a fine and prison. The government also is seeking forfeiture of up to $32,000.
Election Day strangeness
Funny things happen when entrenched politicians take their constituents for granted.
That — plus heavy GOP turnout — produced an odd outcome in a New Jersey state senate race featuring seven-term Democratic incumbent Steven Sweeney.
New reports suggest that Sweeney, for good reason, expected an easy win and was planning to run for governor in 2026. But in a surprising result, he lost.
In an even more surprising result, he lost to a truck driver who decided to do more than gripe about the state of the state of New Jersey.
Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver, defeated Sweeney, the longtime state Senate president, by 2,298 votes, 32,134 to 30,125.
Sweeney, who’s apparently hoping to find more votes, has refused to concede, saying he wants to “wait for the final results.” But the New York Times reports that 100 percent of the vote has been reported. The Associated Press also has called the election.
Durr apparently was as surprised by the election results as anyone.
“I joked with people, and I said, ‘I’m going to shock the world, I’m going to beat this man.’ I was saying it, but really kind of joking,” he said. “Because what chance did a person like me really stand against this man? He’s literally the second-most-powerful person in the state of New Jersey.”
Initial news reports said the Durr campaign spent a mere $153, “nearly half of it at Dunkin.’” Ultimately, that number was revised to $2,300. But campaign spending was low, with one news report stating that the Durr campaign shot its campaign video on a smartphone.
Time shift
Few things are more odious that moving clocks back in the fall, the chief result being that darkness arrives an hour earlier in the evening.
There’s nothing like leaving work at 5 p.m. and encountering full evening darkness — yuck.
Unfortunately, this is the weekend Illinoisans “fall back,” gaining an one extra hour of sleep on Sunday in exchange months of depressing early evening darkness.
People hate it, so naturally, politicians express their sympathy. They even proposed doing away with the practice, even though they’ve done nothing about it.
The fact is that early darkness in the evening means early light in the morning, making it safer for kids to get to school.
The twice-a-year time changes would cease if Illinois lawmakers backed their words with deeds.
State Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Chicacgo, said “it drives people crazy” and he would prefer one single time year round. State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, agreed but prefers Standard Time year-round, providing more light for people to get to school and work in the morning.
For now, however, people are doomed to darkness followed by colder weather, snow and ice. Remember, it’s always darkest before circumstances get even worse.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.