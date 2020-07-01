Jim Dey | Democratic county treasurer not yet throwing in the towel
As of today, there’s just one candidate for treasurer of Champaign County in the November election.
That’s Cassandra Johnson, the retired U.S. Army master sergeant who was slated as the treasurer candidate last week by one faction of the county’s Democratic Party.
When and if local Republicans come up with a candidate — they face an Aug. 26 deadline — there will be two, creating the traditional D vs. R showdown.
But all is not completely settled on the Democratic side of the ledger because Marisol Hughes, the current appointed treasurer dumped by Democrats loyal to state Rep. Carol Ammons, said she’s considering challenging County Clerk Aaron Ammons’ decision to reject her candidacy filing.
“Right now, I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do,” said Hughes, who was appointed to the treasurer’s post earlier this year. “I’m talking to a lot of people.”
Among them, she said, is a lawyer, whom Hughes would not identify. She said she might have an announcement later in the week.
Whatever Hughes ultimately decides, the dispute won’t be over until it’s officially over, and that might require a judicial decision.
While Johnson’s Democratic backers filed a candidate slating for her last week, Hughes attempted to file her own Democratic candidacy slating on Monday.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz later backed the clerk’s decision to
reject Hughes’ candidacy, saying Carol Ammons is recognized as party chairwoman by the state party.
But Rietz all but invited Hughes to challenge the decision in court, a move that would force a judge to rule on just who is the duly-elected chairwoman of the local Democratic Party — Carol Ammons or Maryam Ar-Raheem.
Owing to divisions among local Democrats, both women claim to be the party boss.
Ammons is recognized as chairwoman by House Speaker Michael Madigan, who is also the state party’s boss. Ammons also is recognized by the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association.
At the same time, the Illinois State Board of Elections has identified both women as the county’s top Democratic Party official and urged local Democrats to work out the dispute over control by themselves.
Recognition by Madigan or the state board is one issue. But the legal issue, if it goes to court, would be determined based on whether it was Ammons or Ar-Raheem who was legitimately elected to the chairwoman’s post by the party’s precinct committeemen/women.
Ammons insists she was elected at an April 15 party convention that was boycotted by Ar-Raheem supporters. Ar-Raheem and her supporters contend that was not a legitimate meeting because it was not called by Ar-Raheem in her capacity as the incumbent chairwoman. Ammons’ supporters, obviously, dispute that.
Ar-Raheem contends the legitimate party
convention was held April 22, a date she called. That’s when she was elected.
At the same time, however, Ar-Raheem refused to let Ammons’ backers who voted at the April 15 meeting vote again at the April 22 meeting, a dubious legal interpretation.
Hughes was appointed to the treasurer’s post after former Treasurer Laurel Prussing, who was elected in 2018, resigned office in late January 2020.
She was chosen by county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales after he reviewed a handful of applications and decided that Hughes, who has an accounting background, was the best applicant for the job.
Johnson also applied for the appointment. But Rosales said he did not select Johnson because of her lack of a strong financial background and questions about her status as a Democrat. State law required Rosales to replace Democrat Prussing with another Democrat.
Johnson “submitted her resume and, when we checked, we saw she wasn’t a registered voter,” he said. “Because of her experience in the military, I didn’t think she was a good fit.”
The Ammons wing of the Democratic Party, however, is clearly on the ascendancy. She and her associates targeted — and defeated — four incumbents county board Democrats, including Rosales, in the primary.
They stand on the brink of controlling most of Champaign County government, including the county board. Finally, it appears that Ammons has the support of a substantial majority of precinct committee members.
Rosales said animosity toward him and other more moderate Democrats by Carol Ammons and her progressive associates severely complicated the possibility they would slate Hughes to run for treasurer.
Indeed, the question of who Democrats would slate in Hughes’ place has been a matter of open speculation for weeks.
“I chose a person who is apolitical. That’s why Marisol is a victim,” said Rosales, referring to Hughes’ lack of familiarity with the local Democratic Party landscape.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-3569.