Jim Dey | Democrats' congressional map steps on friends' toes, alienates foes
Many people have heard of the stomach-turning qualities that coincide with making sausage and passing legislation.
So perhaps that’s why supermajority Springfield Democrats held clandestine meetings and acted with stealth before revealing proposed state and federal redistricting maps. But now the gerrymandered results are out for all to see.
The state map is under challenge before a three-judge federal panel. Black and Hispanic Democrats, along with Republicans, allege the map unconstitutionally shortchanges them.
The federal maps, which set geographic boundaries for 17 congressional districts, are still in the gestational stage, but expected to be approved this week by the General Assembly.
Two versions have already been released. News reports indicate a slightly altered third version is forthcoming.
The federal map represents Democrats’ best effort to turn their current 13-5 delegation majority into a 14-3 majority. (Illinois’ population loss between the 2010 and 2020 censuses resulted in the loss of one U.S. House seat.)
But that’s just the plan. Things don’t always work out.
For example, map-drawers appeased increasingly powerful Hispanics by creating a new Hispanic District 3 at the expense of Democratic incumbent Marie Newman. With the proposed district’s new population reported to be 44 percent Hispanic, a Hispanic candidate could easily win the seat.
Three prominent Hispanics already say they are contemplating a run. But what if two or more run?
“A Democratic primary with multiple Hispanics will divide the Hispanic vote, leaving the door wide open for a non-Hispanic candidate to claim the seat,” writes Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lynn Sweet.
To please Hispanic Democrats, map-drawers had to displease non-Hispanic Democrats.
They shafted two progressives, putting U.S. Reps. Newman and Sean Casten together in the new District 6. Newman complained bitterly after the first map put her in the same district with Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
But neither she nor Casten have said a word about this dirty deed. Why?
“Both camps (Newman and Casten) likely see it as bad form to criticize a map that promotes more Latino representation,” writes Politico’s Shia Kapos.
No one, of course, should kid themselves about the map’s partisan impact. The GOP is in danger of being eviscerated. But in establishing certain goals — a second Hispanic district and making vulnerable Democratic incumbents invulnerable — map-drawers had to take from some Democrats to give to others.
For example, suburban U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood narrowly escaped defeat in 2020. So map-drawers took turf from neighboring U.S. Rep. Bill Foster to give Underwood a plus-8 Democratic district. Foster reportedly wants some of it back.
Democrats got more than a pound of flesh from the GOP. They created two districts where Republican incumbents will have to fight it out — District 12 (Mike Bost and Mary Miller) and District 16 (Ray LaHood and Kinzinger).
They also packed every Republican they could find into three districts — plus 46 in District 12, plus 42 in a new District 15 and plus 27 in District 16.
Stuffing three districts with GOP voters means they can’t vote against Democrats in others outside Cook County.
Democrats appear to have abandoned plans to end 13th district Republican Rep. Rodney Davis’ career. They moved him to a new 15th district, where his re-election appears guaranteed.
What happened? One analyst suggests Davis bluffed the opposition.
By indicating he might run for the GOP gubernatorial nomination if given a gerrymandered district, Davis gave his foes, chief among them Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, something to think about.
Veteran WBEZ political reporter Dave McKinney wrote, “The move could represent a Democratic effort to keep Davis from mounting a bid for statewide office next year.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.