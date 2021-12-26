Jim Dey | Democrats' ticket for 2022 is mostly set; GOP's is uncertain
With the 2022 election year just around the corner, political handicappers are heavy into speculation about who will do what when.
Just last week, there were reports out of Chicago that self-made multibillionaire hedge-fund investor Ken Griffin is setting aside a portion of his vast fortune in hopes of picking a slate of his favorite Republicans to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his cohorts on the Democratic ticket.
Just as quickly as the story broke, it was denied by Griffin.
Acknowledging his opposition to Pritzker’s re-election, Griffin said he’s not committed to backing any individual candidate.
“We have real problems in Illinois with violence, corruption and profligate spending, and I look forward to supporting candidates — be it Republican or Democrat — who will address these issues that plague our state,” he said.
It’s certainly not going to be a Democrat. Pritzker, as his party’s incumbent, has a clear road to re-nomination and is in strong shape for re-election in November.
So what’s up with the beleaguered GOP?
National Republicans are expecting a strong off-year election, thanks to Democratic President Joe Biden’s sagging poll numbers.
But Illinois remains a solid blue state, where Democrats hold the governor’s office, both U.S. Senate seats, supermajorities in the state House and Senate and a majority on the Illinois Supreme Court.
At the same time, Democrats drew a favorable (to them) congressional map, one they expect guarantees victory in 14 of the state’s 17 U.S. House districts.
Plus, Democrats have unlimited funds, thanks to multibillionaire Pritzker’s use of his personal fortune to fund party activities and candidates.
Facing formidable opposition, what’s the GOP to do?
So far, it has four official candidates for governor — lawyer and former Illinois Senate member Paul Schimpf, businessmen Gary Rabine and Jesse Sullivan, and state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia.
It has one candidate for secretary of state, state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington.
Other than that, no credible candidate has stepped forward to seek the nominations for state treasurer, comptroller or attorney general.
Contrast that to the Democrats, where all incumbents but the retiring Secretary of State Jesse White are seeking a second term. Multiple Democrats, each vying to use White’s post as a launching pad for higher office, are seeking their party’s nomination for secretary of state.
Local GOP state Sen. Chapin Rose acknowledged the obvious uncertainty. But he said matters will start to clear up on Jan. 13, when would-be candidates begin picking up their petitions.
“There is so much unknown until you see who steps forward,” Rose said.
Matters will become even more clear during the March 7-14 filing period.
With the primary election day that’s usually held in March pushed back this year to June 28, the year will be nearly half over before each party finalizes its ticket for the November election.
Some Republicans may yearn for an all-powerful kingmaker with a bundle of cash to spend on a slate of candidates. But the notion that Republican voters are waiting to hear from Griffin as to whom they’ll nominate is a stretch.
Slate-making has a long history in the Democratic Party, particularly in Cook County. But former GOP state party Chairman Pat Brady said “the reality is that Republicans do not have a history as a slate-making party.”
“We don’t slate” candidates, said Pat Brady, who is supporting Rabine for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
That, of course, does not mean that the GOP’s four gubernatorial candidates won’t seek Griffin’s backing. Bailey already has been quoted as to why Griffin should back him, and the others can be expected to do the same — either in public or private.
Griffin’s endorsement will be worth a lot to the favored Republican, perhaps more in the general election than in the primary where four candidates will divide the vote.
But speculating about who’s running before candidates pick up their petitions in January is little different than speculating about who will be nominated by the voters six months from now. It’s fun, but often futile.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.