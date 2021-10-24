Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.