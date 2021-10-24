Jim Dey | Dems come up with another plan to elect more judges
Two years ago, state Rep. Carol Ammons pushed — and came close to passing — legislation opening the way for electing more Democratic judges in downstate counties like Champaign.
Now Ammons’ bill has been re-cast in a plan to create judicial sub-circuits in counties with populations over 150,000. And Champaign County Chief Judge Randy Rosenbaum isn’t happy about it.
In an email to Ammons, Rosenbaum noted she hadn’t mentioned the proposal to him in a recent conversation and said he was “disappointed” and “dismayed” to learn about it in the news media.
“I would have thought such a topic would have been discussed with me,” he wrote. “I am the presiding judge of Champaign County and the chief of the Sixth Judicial Circuit. I found out about the article when I was at a chiefs’ meeting in Chicago. I mentioned it to the chiefs of circuits that contain McLean and Peoria counties. They had likewise not heard of this and were very upset about the thought of sub-circuits.”
The sub-circuit plan apparently is part of supermajority Democrats’ vast redistricting ambitions that include the state House and Senate as well as the state’s 17 congressional districts and five state Supreme Court districts.
The State Journal-Register in Springfield pulled the curtain back on the plan, one in-the-know Democrats wouldn’t confirm or discuss.
In addition to Champaign, other counties that would be affected are McLean, Sangamon and Peoria.
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, said he expects the plan to pass next week and said it was motivated by a “push for more varied representation on the bench.”
“I just want to make sure we have input from the judges,” he said.
Ammons, D-Urbana, declined to respond to email inquiries.
Champaign County is one of six counties in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. The others are Piatt, Douglas, DeWitt, Macon and Moultrie. Under the plan, Champaign County apparently would be divided into areas from which judges would be elected.
Illinois has 24 judicial circuits, a handful made up of single counties (Cook, DuPage and Will) because of their large populations.
Each of those 24 circuits is assigned to one of five appellate/Supreme Court districts.
Because of the redistricting of the state’s appellate/Supreme Court districts, state judges already have their hands full ironing out the administrative issues created by moving dozens of counties from one district to another.
But it’s proven so onerous that the high court ordered that the pre-redistricting status quo remain in place while various committees study new administrative arrangements.
There’s a certain irony to the sub-circuit proposal because Champaign County, once a Republican county, is now solidly Democratic. That means legislative Democrats don’t have to change the rules to elect judges in a Champaign County race, as Democrat Ramona Sullivan demonstrated last year when she was elected circuit judge.
“Champaign County is already a kind of sub-circuit in the Sixth Circuit,” said state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.
Rosenbaum, however, suggested that creating sub-circuits in Champaign County would require “dividing up the county into smaller sub-circuits” and argued that “making a smaller voting pool is not the answer.”
Aside from the partisan advantage Democrats might gain, Rosenbaum said “the chiefs wonder what the purpose of it is.”
Rosenbaum raised a host of implementation-related questions that cannot be answered while details of the plan remain undisclosed.
But state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said serious discussion of sub-circuits is pointless because the move is strictly political to “get more Democratic judges who are going to continue to drive this progressive change across” Illinois.
“Chief Judge Rosenbaum is right to speak out about how unnecessary this is,” he said.
The General Assembly is scheduled to meet in a veto session Tuesday through Thursday this week and next.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff