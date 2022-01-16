Jim Dey | Dems in catbird's seat as Illinois' election season begins
Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra, one of the great philosophers of our time, spoke for many an analyst when he famously said, “You can observe a lot by just watching.”
Jan. 13 was the first day when candidates could pick up election petitions, and there was a lot on display, attractive or not depending on one’s perspective.
Candidates from all over the state have been announcing their intentions to seek various elective offices. But just as the dog’s failure to bark in the night was key to solving a Sherlock Holmes mystery, so, too, are the announcements that aren’t being made.
All Illinois statewide officeholders — both state and federal — are Democrats, and all but retiring Secretary of State Jesse White are seeking re-election.
The Dems’ ticket will be strong and flush with cash — with any shortcomings supplemented by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s fortune.
While Illinois Democrats enjoy a surplus of riches, flagging Republicans are engaged in a hit-and-miss effort to construct a competitive statewide ticket.
Here’s what’s up.
The GOP needs a credible U.S. Senate candidate for the top of their ticket.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is seeking her second six-year term. A severely disabled military veteran, Duckworth has maintained a low profile in office, avoiding gaffes and quietly tending to business.
Six years ago, she defeated first-term Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, who was also disabled after suffering a severe stroke.
It’s a political truism that you can’t beat somebody with nobody, and the GOP, so far at least, has no answer for Duckworth’s candidacy. An overwhelming top-ballot vote for Duckworth could set a deadly precedent for the rest of the GOP ticket.
Pritzker, too, is seeking a second term, and he is expected to get it. He has unlimited funds, decent public approval ratings and, so far, no credible opposition.
None of the small army of GOP gubernatorial candidates has built a strong following. More candidates may be on the way — former Chicago radio shock jock Mancow Muller suggests he’s running. Also considering entering the fray is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a part-time Democrat planning to run as a Republican.
In regards to the attorney general’s race, Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul is seeking a second term. The GOP candidate — Steve Kim — is a formidable lawyer, but not a formidable candidate. He ran for the position in 2010 and lost by 33 points.
Is he stepping up to take a bullet for the GOP team? That’s how it looks.
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller wrote that Kim is part of a candidate group backed by Chicago multibillionaire Ken Griffin. The hedge-fund operator can’t abide Pritzker.
Griffin’s effort has borne fruit, including Springfield lawyer John Milhiser. The former U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state. Longtime state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is also running.
The Griffin team also has candidates for comptroller and treasurer.
Highly regarded state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, is running to take on incumbent state Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a Champaign Democrat.
At the same time, McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi is well-credentialed to take on Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
Miller said the Griffin slate — dubbed “grifters” by hostile Democrats — hope banding together will give them “an advantage securing a statewide seat (or seats) ... controlled by Democrats.”
It takes more than hope to win, and Democrats have the advantage. But these are crazy times in Illinois and the nation — voters may not do what political observers expect.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.