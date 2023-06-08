Legislative pay is a prickly issue — or at least it has been over the years.
Usually, the less said about it by the political elite, the better for those getting pay boosts.
So it was something of a surprise this week when Gov. J.B. Pritzker not only defended the recent 5 percent legislative pay hike included in the new state budget but suggested that members of the Illinois House and Senate are getting the short end of the economic stick.
Legislators have been the beneficiary of two automatic pay hikes over a 12-month period (3 percent on July 1, 2022, and 5 percent on July 1, 2023). They also voted for a Jan. 1 pay boost of 17 percent.
Altogether, that’s a 27 percent compounded increase that lifted their base pay from $70,645 on June 30, 2022, to $89,675 on July 1.
To hear Pritzker describe it, the big increase was less a matter of financial aggrandizement than a matter of necessity to keep the wolf from legislators’ doors.
“It was, in part, because pay had been, literally, frozen,” he said. “And that’s while we were raising the minimum wage for people in Illinois.”
Despite the poor-mouthing, comparisons show our legislators are doing pretty well.
Illinois’ legislative salaries are the nation’s fourth highest, trailing only No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Pennsylvania. Legislators in those states earn annual base pay ranging from $95,432 to $119,702.
Compared to neighboring states, Illinois legislators do even better.
Kentucky legislators are paid $18,882 annually; Iowa, $25,000; Indiana, $28,791; Missouri, $36,813; Wisconsin, $55,141; and Michigan, $71,685.
Illinois’ base-pay picture doesn’t tell the whole story.
Years ago, legislators who wanted a pay raise they didn’t want the public to notice came up with a clever way to boost the pay of almost every legislator — “stipends.”
The practice called for bonuses for legislators who serve in leadership positions.
For example, House Speaker Chris Welch collects an extra $29,530 on top of his base pay. The House minority leader collects the same amount.
The speaker pro tem gets an additional $24,966. Deputy majority and minority leaders receive $21,272. The six assistant majority/minority leaders get $19,418 each.
On it goes — all the way down to committee chairmen and ranking minority members, who get an additional $11,098.
By the time the stipend stretch is concluded, virtually every legislator gets one. The few who don’t are generally newcomers or legislators in trouble with party leaders.
All told, it’s not Pritzkerian wealth, but it ain’t bad. It’s well above Illinois’ median household income of $72,205.
But there’s another angle to the pay question: Is serving in the legislature full-time work or part-time?
The answer depends on who is asked.
Many Chicago-area legislators have second public jobs. Are they double-dipping? No, they say, because being a legislator is a part-time job.
Then there are legislators who do not have second jobs. They justify their generous pay because they say being a legislator is a full-time job.
Actually, being a legislator is what individual members of the Senate and House make of it. Some go through the motions, doing the bidding of legislative leaders while fantasizing about collecting two or three different public pensions.
Others work hard, devoting countless hours beyond the time they spend in Springfield.
Legislators know the pay issue can be sensitive. That’s why, during the Great Recession, they rejected pay increases. But Pritzker’s claim that legislators “for years ... weren’t getting paid at all” is inaccurate.
Readers may remember when former Gov. Pat Quinn blocked paychecks for legislators to encourage them to do as he asked. They went to court and got a ruling that compelled the state, with or without Quinn’s approval, to pay them.