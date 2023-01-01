Jim Dey | Developer's suit against Danville mayor gets judge's OK
Politics can be a rough sport. But Danville developer Paul Offutt alleges that Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. went beyond his legal authority by retaliating against Offutt for supporting another candidate in the 2019 election.
U.S. Judge Sue Myerscough recently ruled that Offutt’s lawsuit against Williams, the city of Danville and three of Williams’ underlings can proceed.
She wrote that Offutt “sufficiently alleged facts” in his lawsuit to “state a cause of action.”
Offutt’s January 2021 federal lawsuit alleges that Williams engaged in repeated acts of retaliation.
That includes the forging of Offutt’s name on a property easement, essentially “taking” private land without compensation. Other alleged improprieties include withholding building and demolition permits, as well as a zoning variance involving five separate properties.
Further, the lawsuit alleges Williams acknowledged his animosity by telling an acquaintance that he would be “all over” any project by Offutt.
That statement “is a direct allegation suggesting Mayor Williams intentionally and irrationally singled out Mr. Offutt and his associated businesses and treated them differently,” Myerscough wrote in a 17-page decision rejecting the city’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.
In addition to Williams and the city, Offutt’s lawsuit names three city employees as defendants: engineers Sam Cole and Eric Childers and engineer planning manager Logan Cronk.
They are being sued both in their individual and official capacities.
The easement allegation is one of more interesting claims. Offutt asserts city officials sought an easement on property identified as “Lot 285” — located in Denvale West Sixth Addition — to install a large sewer line on adjacent property.
The lawsuit alleges the city compensated other property owners for signing the easement. Offutt said he refused to sign and claims city officials forged his name on an easement document, using Offutt’s property without his legal authority.
The lawsuit alleges the forged easement incorrectly identified the legal property owner and “misspelled Offutt’s name.” A handwriting expert found Offutt’s signature “is not genuine.”
In another example, Offutt planned to develop property at “Newell and Bowman in Danville,” an area designated “future commercial development.” When Offutt sought a zoning variance for “a 50-acre property,” he said he was told by Cronk the city council would approve a variance for nine acres. Offutt allegedly submitted the revised proposal “the morning before” a city council meeting, but Cronk did not tell council members of the revised measure.
The council rejected the variance for the 50-acre plot. Under the rules, Offutt was “barred from submitting” another petition for a year.
Another alleged abuse involves a blighted house and garage at 609 N. Gilbert St. that Offutt demolished after obtaining a permit. Because city officials have refused to “sign off” on the demotion’s completion, Offutt said he’s been forced to pay costs “related to the utility charges” for the demolished property.
In another example, Offutt hoped to build a “Sygma” truck cleaning facility. But he said city officials refused to issue permits for “electrical and plumbing” work while approving identical plans submitted by project subcontractors.
Finally, Offutt alleges the mayor refused permission to “place a memorial statue in front of the Fischer Theatre” for two deceased benefactors, one of whom was Offutt’s late wife.
Williams explained he was concerned about pedestrian flow in and out of the theater. But he allegedly told theater CEO Jason Rome that he would be “all over” any Offutt projects.
Myerscough found Offutt’s lawsuit states a “claim to relief that is plausible on its face.” The key to the legal dispute concerns whether the lawsuit “sufficiently alleges that Mr. Offutt’s support of Mayor Williams’ opponent was a motivating factors in the denial of permits.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.