A recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling involving a DeWitt County theft case has prompted speculation that the issue under review might attract the attention of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The question raised is whether prosecutors have the authority to compel criminal suspects to provide the code to unlock their cellphones.
Prosecutors sought the code to Keiron Sneed’s phone to search for incriminating evidence. But the defense argued that compelling the information violated the U.S. Constitution’s Fifth Amendment prohibition against self-incrimination.
By a 5-1 vote, the high court ruled that authorities can compel disclosure of the phone’s code.
The case of People vs. Sneed attracted considerable out-of-state attention because of its precedent-setting potential. Fifteen states — including Florida, Indiana, Minnesota and New Jersey — submitted friend-of-the-court briefs in support of the state’s position.
Other organizations — the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Electronic Frontier Foundation — filed briefs arguing Sneed is constitutionally protected from being required to provide the code.
In his lengthy majority opinion, Justice David Overstreet found that providing the code is “testimonial.” But he wrote that being compelled to do so in this case is an exception to the bar against self-incrimination because of the “foregone conclusion” rule.
Overstreet found that the “testimony implicit” in providing the code is “insufficiently testimonial to be privileged under the Fifth Amendment” because it is “irrelevant that producing a passcode may lead to incriminating evidence.”
The case stems from internal thefts at a DeWitt County Dairy Queen where Sneed’s wife, Allora Spurling Sneed, was a bookkeeper.
A review of company spending turned up two bogus paychecks to Keiron Sneed — for $274.33 and $432.22 — that were cashed electronically on the restaurant’s account at the State Bank of Lincoln, with the proceeds electronically deposited at Varo Bank.
Authorities sought access to the contents of Sneed’s phone to find electronic evidence of the cashed checks.
A Clinton police officer “indicated he had reviewed photographs of the checks, both of which were payable to and endorsed” by Keiron Sneed. The officer sought access to Sneed’s phone “hoping to find” a photograph of the checks.
DeWitt County Circuit Judge Karl Koritz, guided by a 2019 Third District court ruling in People vs. Spicer, found the unlock code to be off limits because of Fifth Amendment protections. Spicer was the only Illinois precedent on the issue.
When the Fourth District reviewed Koritz’s decision, it disagreed with the ruling in Spicer. Reviewing the Fourth District ruling written by Justice Robert Steigmann, the state’s high court reversed Spicer.
One irony in the court’s 5-1 decision is that new Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien did not participate. That’s because she wrote the Third District’s unanimous decision in Spicer that her colleagues summarily reversed.
Justice P. Scott Neville dissented.
The “foregone conclusion” exception to Fifth Amendment protection is rarely invoked.
In the Sneed case, the court said the proper focus of the exception is not the contents of the phone, but the code. It compared the phone’s code to a key needed to unlock a door.
Underwood wrote that “the act of entering a passcode has no testimonial value” because “the facts implicit in the act” of entering the code “are a foregone conclusion.”
Those “facts” are that the phone belonged to Sneed and a code was needed to unlock it. The court said those facts, by themselves, “add little to nothing” to the state’s case, even if the phone’s contents do.
The court’s potentially far-reaching decision demonstrates how straightforward cases — embezzlement from a DQ — can sometimes present new-era fact situations.
That’s why Heather Wier Vaught, a lobbyist and sometime lawyer for former House Speaker Michael Madigan, speculated that the Sneed ruling “may find its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.”