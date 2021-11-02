Jim Dey | Divided court struggles with how to treat young-adult killers
The Illinois Supreme Court — plus state courts across the country — have struggled for years with what constitutes proper sentences for youthful murderers after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the harshest ones were mostly off limits.
First the U.S. Supreme Court banned death sentences for juveniles on constitutional grounds. Then it held that, except for the most irredeemable of juvenile killers, life sentences also were out of bounds.
That encouraged the defense bar to push the envelope by asserting that killers between 18 and 21 should get the same consideration as their juvenile counterparts.
In a sharply divided opinion, the Illinois Supreme Court recently took a baby step in that direction. It sent the case of Antonio House, who was 19 when convicted, back to the trial court for a hearing on whether House’s mandatory life sentence is unconstitutional as applied in his case.
The court’s 4-3 majority ruling said it could not make a determination on House’s sentence until a trial court has heard expert evidence and made a judgment as to whether the rules for juveniles should be extended to young adults.
“Because we have determined that the record in this case requires further development, we remand the cause to the court circuit for (further) post-conviction proceedings,” wrote Justice Robert Carter.
Justices Mary Jane Theis, Rita Garman and P. Scott Neville jointed Carter’s decision.
Dissenting were justices Anne Burke, Michael Burke and David Overstreet.
The Burkes each wrote separate strong dissents, essentially stating that 18 is the adult age established by the legislature and that policy choice is clearly constitutional.
“The majority is remanding the cause to the circuit court to provide petitioner the opportunity to produce scientific evidence regarding brain development, even though this court has already determined that new research findings ‘do not necessarily alter’ the traditional line — 18 years of age — between adults and juveniles. The remand, therefore, appears to provide (House) with nothing more than the opportunity to present irrelevant evidence. This makes little sense,” Anne Burke wrote.
In his dissent, Michael Burke concluded that House’s argument that his life sentence should be “declared invalid as applied to him” should be “soundly rejected.” He wrote that “nothing in this case rebuts the high standard of constitutionality enjoyed by the legislative determination.”
Illinois courts have been all over the map in their rulings regarding juvenile murderers, sometimes upholding the original sentence that was challenged and other times reducing it.
The Illinois Supreme Court provided strong guidance in the recent People vs. Buffer ruling — it established a 40-year sentencing maximum for all but the most vicious of juvenile killers.
The House case raised a whole new issue — young adulthood as opposed to juvenile status.
In House’s case, a state appeals court overturned his mandatory life sentence as an abuse of the proportionate penalties clause in the Illinois Constitution.
But the Illinois Supreme Court overturned that ruling because the appellate court did not rely on any kind of serious evidentiary findings regarding the maturity of young adults.
The premise behind this legal effort is that juvenile killers, like juveniles charged with less serious offenses, must be treated differently because of immaturity attributable to a their lack of experience, impulsive nature and willingness to submit to peer pressure.
But what does that have to do with House?
Authorities charged that in 1993 the then-19-year-old House and fellow gang members kidnapped two members of a rival gang in a dispute over drug-selling turf.
While House allegedly did not actually shoot the two victims, he acted as a lookout for those who did. Plus, he reportedly threatened a witness to keep quiet about what that witness saw.
Now approaching 50, House is hoping the legal trend in treating youthful killers more leniently will be extended to him.
But that’s a long way off. His case is now headed back to the trial court for the review ordered by the Supreme Court. After a judge rules on that issue, the case, theoretically, could go back to the appellate and, possibly, the Supreme Court for further review.
