If the future of Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan really is open to question after the Nov. 3 election, there’s a huge fight ahead.
A handful of Democratic legislators have made it clear they will not vote to re-elect Madigan as House speaker in January. But just as Madigan critics spoke out about the need for less ethically compromised party leadership, organized labor leaders issued separate statements telling Madigan foes to “fuhgeddaboudit” — Madigan is still their man.
At the same time, Madigan’s legislative supporters spoke out in support of the Boss, and suddenly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker decided Madigan’s legislative future isn’t his call.
Asked if House Democrats should re-elect Madigan as speaker, Pritzker said “that’s a decision that members of the House will make in January.”
“They’ll be taking a vote on speaker, and that’s their business,” he told reporters.
Pritzker’s retreat from House business came just a few days after he joined Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin in urging Madigan to step away from leadership of the Illinois Democratic Party. Durbin said Nov. 3 results showed Madigan is not helping the party, an attitude that Pritzker also embraced.
But, as they say, that was then. This is now.
The AFL-CIO, a longtime financial and political backer of Madigan, issued a statement saying it “strongly supports Michael Madigan’s continued leadership as Illinois House Speaker and Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.”
So did the International Union of Operating Engineers 150, another political heavyweight union.
“It’s more clear than ever that Illinois’ fiscal challenges are severe and immediate, and it is disheartening to see leaders wasting our time playing the blame game only days after the election. Even in the best of times, that doesn’t pass for leadership,” the union said.
Madigan is the face of the Democratic Party of Illinois, having served as speaker of the Illinois House for all but two years since 1983 and as the longtime chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
He uses those two positions to pull in multiple millions of dollars in campaign cash, which he uses to elect favored Democrats.
A ruthless practitioner of the dark art of politics, he has been immensely successful in building a patronage army that gives him unprecedented reach into every corner of Illinois.
That includes Commonwealth Edison, where Madigan succeeded in honeycombing the utility’s lobbying arm with friends and associates, giving rise to the pending criminal investigation that has roiled the state and threatened Madigan’s empire.
The investigation is an ugly business, one that confirms all the public suspicions about Madigan’s approach to government. But he hasn’t been charged and insists he’s innocent, a word that is inconsistent with Madigan’s approach to everything.
He’s clearly been hurt by the probe, as last week’s election results attest. But how much has he been hurt?
Madigan’s Democrats control Illinois. They have supermajorities in the House and Senate and control the governor’s office. Plus, they’re on the verge of another legislative re-mapping in which Madigan will put his map-drawing skills to work and cement Democratic control of the House and Senate through 2032.
Some Democrats, obviously, are complaining. But if the acquisition of power is their goal, what’s there really to complain about other than Madigan’s style?
Besides, they have more than a problem with Madigan. If some House Dems want to rid themselves of this troublesome political priest, who’s the successor?
Madigan rules through the use of a carrot and stick. Cooperate with him, and he’ll take care of you. Don’t cooperate with him and — well, he’ll take care of you.
He needs 60 votes to be re-elected speaker in January, and has 72 House Democrats.
A handful have said they won’t support Madigan’s continued leadership. He contends he’s not going anywhere, and everyone knows he has ample resources and powerful friends who can back up that pledge.
Here’s one more thing to consider — Madigan has never indicated that he’ll leave at any time other than of his own choosing. That time may never come — it certainly isn’t here now.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff