Jim Dey | Does anyone know anything about the pandemic?
The state of Illinois, at least officially, loosened the coronavirus lockdown chains a bit on Friday, moving from Phase 3 to 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase Restore Illinois plan toward normal life.
But not all the state’s 102 counties noticed. Some, like Douglas in East Central Illinois and DuPage in the northern part of the state, were already making their own rules. That came courtesy of announcements by their sheriffs that Pritzker could count them out of his enforcement network.
But it wasn’t just the sheriffs who were taking liberties with Pritzker’s mandate. The governor, perhaps fearful of public blow-back, is fudging his own Restore Illinois rules.
He previously said that, as a condition of moving to Phase 4, he would require extensive contact tracing, a process in which health officials work with patients to help them recall everyone with whom they have been in close contact while infectious.
Moving to Phase 3 at the end of May required “contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis.” Moving to Phase 4 supposedly required contact tracing “for more than 90 percent of cases in region.”
But that effort, which requires significant personnel and competence, has been abandoned. The 90 percent number has been dropped to 60 percent and recast from a mandate to a “goal.”
That troubles policy analyst Elizabeth Bauer, who writes under the name Jane The Actuary. An advocate of contact tracing, she said she’s resigned to the fact that this is “how politics work.”
“Rather than announcing a change that involves an admission of failure and invites demands for other changes, it’s simply memory-holed,” she writes. “And my anger has shifted from the lack of communication to the lack of urgency in the actions of the governor, the mayor, and the Cook County Board president.”
How important is contact tracing as a means of controlling the coronavirus? Once important to Pritzker & Co., it obviously no longer is.
That’s not the only question surrounding Illinois’ dramatic response to the pandemic.
Do lockdowns really work? How much value is there in wearing masks? Can people be affected by the virus simply from touching exposed surfaces? Is an individual who has the virus but is asymptomatic contagious?
Here’s the big one: Was Pritzker’s lockdown really worth the devastating economic costs that have been and will be paid? There are lots of opinions, but no undisputed answers for the time being.
Here’s another policy conundrum.
Wirepoints policy analysts Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner opined in mid-June that “case positivity rates downstate have collapsed for nearly two straight months and never reached the highs seen in Chicagoland.”
“Per capita hospital admissions have also been just a fraction of those in the Northeast region. And there was never the risk of running short of hospital resources downstate like there was in Chicago,” they report. “The reality is, downstate Illinois never came close to reaching the crisis levels experienced in the broader Chicago region. In fact, close to half of Illinois’ counties have yet to experience their first COVID-19 death.”
But Pritzker has not flinched in a face of criticism over what he calls his “measured” approach and claims to feel vindicated by outbreaks in some states that loosened rules. Is his braggadocio justified by the facts?
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday that Illinois has 894 new cases and reported 41 additional deaths. So far, the state has had roughly 140,000 cases and nearly 7,000 deaths. Its population is roughly 12.5 million people.
Where does that rank among the other states?
Despite Pritzker’s lockdown rules, which are among the nation’s toughest, the New York Times reports that Illinois has the fourth-highest per capita rate in the nation, trailing only New York, California and New Jersey. Illinois has experienced 53 deaths per 100,000 of population.
Here’s one more question: Were all those deaths caused by the coronavirus? Probably not.
Here’s how IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike explained in April how coronavirus deaths are counted:
“If you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live, and then you also were found to have COVID, that would be counted as a COVID death,” she said. “It means technically, even if you died of a clear alternate cause but you had COVID at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death. So everyone who’s listed as a COVID death doesn’t mean that that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of the death.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.