If you’re looking for an opinion on a legal question, don’t ask a judge for any help.
If that proposition seems contrary to common sense, it’s because it is — at first glance.
The explanation is that courts exist to settle cases or controversies, not dispense legal wisdom.
“... federal courts do not deal in advice,” wrote federal appeals court Justice Michael Scudder in a recent decision involving a powerful union, Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers.
While Scudder emphatically rejected the union’s request to address a controversial legal question, his opinion for a unanimous three-judge federal appeals court panel expressed interest in the issue the union raised.
Here’s the impending — not pending — legal dispute in a nutshell.
In a groundbreaking 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, the high court ruled that public unions cannot require non-union members to pay fees for representation by the union.
Prior to the ruling in Janus — a case involving an employee of the State of Illinois — public unions were barred from forcing non-union employees to join the union and pay dues.
The Janus ruling extended the non-coercion rule, holding that public unions cannot force non-union employees to pay “agency” fees to cover lesser costs of representing non-members in labor-management issues.
The high court held that forcing non-members to make payments that cover their “fair share” of union activities, including programs non-members do not support, violated the non-members’ rights to free speech.
Before the Janus case was decided, the union launched a pre-emptive strike. It filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to rule that being forced to represent non-union members in collective bargaining and employment disputes violates union members rights to free speech.
In other words, the union argued, what’s good for the good is good for the gander.
“Local 150’s lawsuit presents a question courts are certain to confront in Janus’ wake. ...
“But Local 150’s asking the question does not mean a federal court owes the union an answer, at least not now,” wrote Scudder.
Why not?
There is only a question, no real legal dispute.
The union leapt before it looked. Scudden noted “the union needs to go a step further and identify a non-member who has demanded representation in a grievance proceeding.”
Further, the appeals court concluded the union sued the wrong parties — Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the executive director of the Illinois Labor Relations Board.
Why sue Raoul and the labor board’s director when “the (union’s) alleged injury is not traceable” to them, the appeals court asked.
“Local 150’s real gripe is with (the Janus decision) and what the union fears the Supreme Court’s decision portends,” Scudder wrote.
Courts are barred from addressing legal questions before they develop into a dispute between an alleged injured party and the alleged injuring party.
That limitation is based on questions of “standing” and “ripeness.”
The union had no standing, because it was anticipating being asked to represent a non-union member.
Because the union has not been asked, the question had not ripened into an actual dispute between a plaintiff and defendant. Questions like this are not always easy to interpret.
For example, the trial judge in this case — U.S. Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman — bought the union’s standing argument, even though she ultimately rejected the union’s argument that representing non-members violated its free speech rights.
In an exception, Johnson found that, because the union faced “imminent injury,” its lawsuit created a “viable pre-enforcement challenge to the union’s duty of fair representation.”
Coleman ruled against the union on the merits because she found Janus affects “only the constitutionality of fair share fees.” At the same time on a separate issue in a separate case, the high court affirmed a union’s “exclusive representation” of employees in a bargaining unit, meaning the real issue is not agency fees, but the meaning of exclusive representation.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff