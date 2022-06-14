Jim Dey | Dressing failure up as success hides state education woes
Almost all students who don’t drop out graduate from high school. But substantially less than half — 40 percent — can read or do math at their grade level.
In 2018, the Champaign school district had an 82 percent graduation rate, but just 33 percent of graduates were proficient in grade-level reading and 31 percent in grade-level math.
Urbana had a 81 percent graduation rate, while its reading and math proficiency levels were 20 and 16 percent, respectively.
Mahomet-Seymour and St. Joseph-Ogden had graduation rates of 91 and 96 percent, respectively. Reading and math proficiency rates were 50 and 47 percent, respectively, for Mahomet and 57 and 58 percent, respectively, for St. Joseph.
Sunday’s column discussed a study by Wirepoints analysts Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner that found thousands of young people graduate each year from Illinois high schools unequipped for either higher education or a good job.
Today’s column focuses on issues Wirepoints contends undermine student progress.
What they say is not a problem is as interesting as what they say is.
“Illinois education doesn’t need more money,” Dabrowski and Klingner contend.
They said Illinois spends an average of $16,600 per student, eighth highest in the nation. That’s 40 percent more than Indiana and 70 percent more than Florida, two states “on par with or better than” Illinois in achievement testing.
Further, if increased spending produced higher performance, Illinois students should excel because the state “has grown its per-student spending more than any other” since 2007.
The analysts reached their conclusions based on school-report-card information issued by the Illinois State Board of Education. They focused on 2019 to avoid complications created by the coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
“Who is it that’s allowing such bad outcomes to persist without intervention?” they ask.
They identify a $38 billion “educational-industrial complex” that includes administrators, powerful teacher unions, school board members and legislators whose individual interests created the “political powerhouse” sustaining failure.
They also contend that lack of parental outrage and interest “means they’re culpable for the system’s failures as well.”
Left unaddressed is the reality that many children, especially poor ones, enter public schools unprepared to learn because their parents either don’t or can’t instill educational basics.
The Wirepoints analysts suggest that school administrators disguise poor student performance by telling parents their children are “on track” to graduate resulting from “social promotion” that leaves “unsuspecting parents believing their kids are being educated.”
The study is certain to draw fire from education groups because it identifies the following impediments to progress:
- Sprawling duplicative bureaucracies contained in 860 school districts. For example, there are seven school districts within the bounds of New Trier Township High School in Northfield.
- “Union-friendly collective-bargaining laws” that provide unjustified job protections and benefits, including end-of-career salary spiking to boost pensions.
- Exorbitant pensions allowing early retirements at munificent sums. Two recent Champaign superintendents, Judy Wiegand and Mike Cain, each retired at 55 and collect annual pensions of $163,907 and $197,683, respectively.
- Political backscratching in which “teachers unions give political contributions and votes to lawmakers. In return, lawmakers and local officials pass union-friendly law, generous pay and even more generous benefits.”
- Lax standards that generate exaggerated performance evaluations of teachers and schools. ISBE’s statewide teacher evaluations reveal that 97 percent were rated “excellent or proficient.”
At the same time, far too many poorly performing schools receive “commendable” rankings, the state’s second highest standard. One egregious example of a “commendable” school is Springfield’s Harvard Park Elementary, where just 5.8 percent of students were proficient in reading at grade level.
While concluding that “Illinois education requires a dramatic transformation,” Dabrowski and Klingner said they’ll leave proposals for a future report.
“But if recent polling is any indication, the changes will be driven by school choice,” they predict.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.