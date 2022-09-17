It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Taxing issue
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey this week released five years of personal tax information that revealed wide fluctuations in his income from his farming, trucking and excavation businesses.
Bailey said that “everything I have is tied up in this farm, tied up in the land.”
Reporters loved to pester candidates for public office to reveal their personal income tax information. It’s a nice gossipy story that coincides with the transparency argument. But what it doesn’t do is shed any light on the candidates and their proposals on governance.
Bailey’s tax returns revealed that he reported just $1,776 in adjusted gross income in 2017, $211,108 in 2018, $189,029 in 2019, -$169,961 in 2020 and $99,264 in 2021.
Like all farmers, Bailey’s income numbers are dramatically affected by write-offs for a variety of business costs, including equipment purchases.
He has acknowledged that the value of lands he owns qualifies him for “millionaire” status.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to follow Bailey’s lead soon and release his income tax numbers for 2021. The beneficiary of a multibillion-dollar family fortune, Pritzker reported an adjusted gross income of $5.1 million for 2020 tax year.
Where there’s a will
Nationally known sportswriter Will Leitch, a native of Mattoon and a University of Illinois graduate, has written a novel that is getting great reviews from the likes of prominent authors Steven King and Carl Hiasson. It’s also a 2022 Edgar Award nominee for best novel.
“How Lucky” is, according to Goodreads, “as suspenseful and funny as it is moving, the unforgettable story of a fiercely resilient young man living with a physical disability, and his efforts to solve a mystery unfolding right outside his door.”
That storyline has been compared to “Rear Window,” the famous Alfred Hitchcock movie.
A frequent guest on WDWS radio’s Saturday Sportsline with Loren Tate and Steve Kellly, Leitch now lives in Athens, Ga. He is the author of five books and writes for a variety of publications. He also distributes a free weekly newsletter at williamfleitch.substack.com.
A St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, Leitch also is well known for his astute judgment in the Major League Baseball team he favors.
Frerichs vs. Demmer
Republican treasurer candidate Tom Demmer is running an uphill battle, but he keeps dogging the footsteps of Democratic incumbent Mike Frerichs.
After pounding Frerichs for his professed interest in 2020 of taxing retirement income, Demmer, an Illinois House member from Dixon, is now calling for debates with his opponent.
In a recent letter to Frerichs, Demmer said voters deserve an “opportunity to hear directly from candidates regarding their vision for our state and the office they are seeking.” He suggested “three impartial, public and robust debates.”
But Frerichs, who lives in Champaign, has no interest in sharing a public forum with his opponent. An astute politician, Frerichs has nothing to gain and everything to lose by engaging in debate that could draw more public attention to the low-profile race. He’s seeking his third term.
Cheers
It’s not often that a local teacher’s union contract catches the attention of a Chicago think tank. But the Illinois Policy Institute couldn’t resist writing an accusatory article about a provision in the Champaign teacher’s union contract that it says allows teachers to “show up intoxicated at school” and receive “little to no punishment.”
The IPI stated that “teachers under the influence or even refusing to test for alcohol or controlled substances are subject to ‘progressive discipline.’”
“The correctional system allows employees to commit numerous disciplinary infractions before they are dismissed,” the IPI states.
Progressive discipline generally follows a pattern of increasingly severe penalties for successive instances of misbehavior — verbal warning, written warning, suspension without pay and, finally, termination.
Gone but not forgotten
Illinois Republicans sure do miss former Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — not in the legislative sense, of course, but in the campaign sense.
He was such a handy political punching bag, one the GOP could turn on any number of Democratic candidates. That, in fact, is why they’re still using Madigan as a means of raising questions about Democratic candidates in 2022.
They’re targeting two Democratic candidates for the Illinois Supreme Court as Madigan devotees — Mary K. O’Brien and Elizabeth Rochford.
They contend the Democratic “candidacies for the Illinois Supreme Court reflect the latest iteration of one of Illinois’ oldest and saddest political axioms. For decades, there has been one constant catalyst in the election of justices: the Madigan Machine promotes its own.”
There’s something to that claim, because Madigan and Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, both of whom are currently under federal indictment on corruption charges, played big roles in determining who got elected as trial, appellate and Supreme Court judges.
O’Brien is running in District 3 while Rochford in running in District 2. Both districts were gerrymandered earlier this year to pave the way for Democratic victories.
The GOP’s anti-Madigan trope states that “O’Brien was appointed as an appellate court justice during her final year in the Illinois General Assembly after voting with Madigan 93.6 percent of the time. “
The GOP said “Rochford was also appointed, not elected, to her judgeship” and gave “over $15,000 to indicted machine boss and Alderman Ed Burke since 1999.”
“Mary K. O’Brien and Elizabeth Rochford are the latest chapter in Illinois’ sad history of Madigan Machine-backed judges rising through the ranks of Illinois’ judicial system,” a GOP spokesman said.
Democrats, led by U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, have long been concerned about Madigan’s negative reputation affecting Democrats’ electoral chances. Durbin spoke out against Madigan’s leadership of the Illinois Democratic Party after the 2020 election, the first in a series of attacks on Madigan that eventually led to him being ousted as House speaker and state party chairman.
The question now is whether the Madigan odor has dissipated or remains a vote-changing factor in the two judicial races held under the shadow of Chicago and Cook County.
Turnover time
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke recently announced plans to retire. Burke’s choice to succeed her is state appeals court Justice Joy Cunningham.
Burke’s decision to leave is just the latest personnel shift that is putting a mostly new face on the seven-member court.
Danville’s Rita Garman stepped down earlier this year and was replaced by Justice Lisa Holder White of Decatur.
At the same time, there are pending Supreme Court races in Districts 2 and 3 that will fill spots now held by Justices Mike Burke, who’s running, and Robert Carter, who’s not. Justices David Overstreet and P. Scott Neville Jr. recently were elected to their first terms. The only graybeard in the bunch is Chicago Justice Mary Jane Theis.
That’s six newbies or soon-to-be newbies filling positions that don’t usually come up for election for many years at a time.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.