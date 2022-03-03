A report prepared by Moody’s Analytics that said Illinois faces financial challenges also concluded that Champaign-Urbana’s economy is “the strongest in Illinois and one of the best-performing in the region.”
At the same time, the report stated Springfield’s economy was “struggling before the pandemic” and is now growing “at a mediocre pace” while Bloomington’s is “one of the weakest in Illinois.”
The recently released report offered similar descriptions of other urbanized areas of the state, saying Rockford’s economy was “stuck in neutral” and those of Decatur, the Quad Cities and Danville are “recovering at a measured pace” while Peoria’s economy “softened a bit after strengthening through the third quarter.”
The “State of Illinois Forecast” report was prepared by Moody’s for the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
It said although federal aid money and higher-than-expected revenues “have put the state’s finances on a firmer footing,” Illinois faces “some existing headwinds” that will be “exceedingly difficult to overcome.”
They include “persistent out-migration” — residents moving to other states for better opportunities — fiscal problems that “continue to plague the state” and Chicago facing “the same challenges as many other large cities.”
While expressing dismay that Illinois’ economy will recover post-pandemic “more slowly than in the region and the nation,” Moody’s issued a glowing assessment of C-U’s status.
It said state government employment — “anchored by the University of Illinois” — exceeds the “pre-pandemic job count by one of the largest margins in the region,” that UI’s enrollment “soared to an all-time high” and “most private-sector industries (in C-U) have made a convincing comeback” that sets it apart from the state and “the rest of the country.”
The report stated that enrollment issues at Illinois State University have undermined the Bloomington-Normal economy. But it received a boost by the employment of more than 3,000 workers at electric-vehicle maker Rivian.
The report cited a number of long-standing problems that will have an adverse impact on Illinois’ long-term prospects — “weak demographic trends and deep-rooted financial problems such as mounting pension obligations and a shrinking tax base.”
“The near-term outlook for Illinois closely resembles that for the U.S., but the state will underperform in the long term because of poor population trends and extraordinary pressure on state and local governments,” the report said.
Among the positive long-term state trends cited are continued diversification into “service” industries while “nurturing its more efficient and smaller traditional manufacturing core.” It said Chicago will continue to develop “as the transportation and distribution center of the Midwest and will increasingly develop its tech industry.”
It cited an “explosion of tech hiring” on Chicago’s near north and west sides and current and future corporate relocations from the suburbs to the city.
It also spoke of the importance of Northern Illinois as the “nation’s rail hub.”
Moody’s said it is “optimistic” about agriculture because of rising farm prices and that Illinois has “what it needs to remain a top business center, as long as it can solve the fiscal problems that are eroding its edge in he competition for talent, jobs and capital.”
It also raised questions about a new Illinois industry — legal marijuana. Describing Illinois’ cannabis market as “booming,” it said the state expects the industry to generate “more revenue than alcohol” because prices are “among the country’s highest.”
But it warned “falling prices” spell “budgetary trouble for states that tax legal cannabis as a percentage of price.”
