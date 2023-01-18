Jim Dey | Employees' multiple leaves left them vulnerable to discipline
Employee leave time — whether it’s family/medical/paid leave — is a valuable benefit.
But it’s not to be confused with vacation time, as Indiana couple Michael and Becky Juday learned to their chagrin. Caught by their employer stretching the rules, they were disciplined.
Michael Juday subsequently filed a federal lawsuit challenging his employer’s action. But he found out the hard way that playing games with an employee benefits program can be risky.
“(The Family and Medical Leave Act) does not insulate an employee from discipline for abusing his leave rights. ... An employer need not conclusively prove that the employee abuse his FMLA leave; rather ‘an honest suspicion will do,’” wrote federal appeals court Justice Diane Sykes in a recent decision dismissing Juday’s lawsuit.
What happened?
Michael and Becky Juday, longtime employees of FCA US, formerly Chrysler Group, married in 2014. Both claimed health problems, and, after filing the proper papers, they used the medical leave program that allowed them up to 12 weeks off per year.
Michael Juday said he suffered from anxiety, depression and back pain. Becky said she had flareups of irritable bowel syndrome.
They each submitted multiple leave requests in 2017. All were approved. When they returned to work, both were returned to their old positions with no reduction in pay.
By December 2017, a supervisor became suspicious and asked the FMLA administrator at FCA, Anne Stebbins, to review the Judays’ records.
Stebbins’ inquiry found the couple in 2017 had “21 common days of absence and an additional 27 days on which their partial-day leave requests overlapped,” according to legal filings.
When company managers talked to the couple about the common and overlapping leave times, Becky Juday told them her irritable bowel issues were sometime triggered by stress. Michael Juday said he felt stress and became ill when Becky had irritable bowel syndrome.
In other words, Michael said his illness was sometimes sparked by Becky being under the weather and vice versa. But they acknowledged that did not always happen. Michael said he would be anxious when Becky became ill roughly 20 to 30 percent of the time. They had no explanation for their overlapping time off.
Company officials concluded they were not telling the truth. Michael received a 30-day suspension while Becky’s discipline was not disclosed.
Both eventually returned to their jobs at the same pay. Michael also continued to take “periodic FMLA leave.”
After stewing about his suspension for a year, Michael filed a lawsuit that alleged the company had interfered with his FMLA leave time and retaliated against him for taking it.
To win an interference claim, Michael was required to show he was entitled to take the leaves but that his employer undermined his effort to do so.
The courts easily dismissed the “interference” claim, Sykes noting that it was “undisputed” that Michael took the leaves and returned to the same job at the same pay.
“Retaliation” proved a tougher nut for the company to crack because Michael was disciplined. The key issue was whether Michael used FMLA for “its intended purpose.”
“In a claim of this type, an employer need not conclusively prove that the employee abused his FMLA leave; rather, an ‘honest suspicion will do,’” Sykes wrote.
The principal evidence was that “50 percent of the Judays’” leave requests overlapped, and “neither Juday had any explanation for the frequency of the common times and dates.”
To win a jury trial, Michael needed evidence showing the company punished him for exercising his rights under the law. Because the evidence supported the company’s “honest suspicions” that he was abusing the leave policy, Juday’s lawsuit was dismissed.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.