Jim Dey | End of cash bonds will bring big financial fallout
Illinois legislators passed groundbreaking legislation earlier this year designed to make dramatic changes in the way police and the courts deal with individuals who are charged with crimes.
Depending on one’s perspective, it was either a badly needed step in the direction of social justice or an intentional, ill-advised effort to make it harder for the criminal-justice system to do its job.
Portions of the massive legislative package already have taken effect. But the most significant proposal — the elimination of cash bond — will not become effective until Jan. 1, 2023.
A new report prepared at the direction of the Illinois Supreme Court reveals the dramatic financial fallout from bond elimination.
When criminal defendants make their initial appearance in court, judges set a bond they must post to be released from custody. Generally, the more serious the crime and background of the defendant, the higher the bond.
Many defendants are released on their own recognizance, meaning they are not required to post any money. Other defendants face bonds of varying amounts, and they are released from custody if they post 10 percent of that amount — $250 for a $2,500 bond, $500 for a $5,000 bond, etc.
When the new law takes effect, defendants will either be held without bond or released. Under this new approach, it’s likely that the overwhelming number of defendants will be released while those charged with extremely serious crimes, like murder, likely will be held without bond.
For now, it’s anyone’s guess how that will work in the social context. Law enforcement expects the worst possible outcomes in terms of public safety, while proponents predict no significant problems with those released committing more crimes.
But that’s just part of the fallout, and to determine the impact, it is important to follow the money.
Working with Chicago’s Civic Federation, the high court ordered a study on what it will mean to the state’s 102 counties when bond is abolished.
The report concluded it will be dramatic because bonds collected by county circuit clerks are used for a variety of purposes, including covering the cost of overseeing the posting of bonds.
Before the bond is refunded to the defendant, clerks are allowed to deduct a 10 percent processing fee as well as court-ordered fines, restitution to the victim and county-specific fees. In addition, defense lawyers often are paid out of bond money.
The report states that 70 percent of posted bonds went to court-ordered fees and 10 percent to fines and restitution. Roughly 20 percent was refunded to the person posting the bond or their lawyer.
Under the new system, all that bond money — at least $121.9 million in 2020 — will go up in smoke.
The good news for defendants is bad news for county officials and taxpayers because, the report states, “a significant portion of fees and fines ... are used to fund the offices of circuit court clerks and other county-level court services.”
The report to the Illinois Supreme Court is incomplete because just 95 of the 102 counties provided numbers. But it makes clear that Cook County will take the biggest hit because it collects roughly 40 percent of the bonds posted statewide. That’s about $44 million out of the $121.8 million in 2020.
Although there was considerable speculation during the very limited legislative debate on the massive bill, this information was not available to legislators and Gov. J.B. Pritzker before it became law.
Had it been available, it probably would have made no difference because supermajority Democrats, acting at the behest of the legislature’s Black Caucus, were determined to pass it.
In the Sixth Judicial Circuit, breakdowns by county in 2020 reveal the total bond revenue for Champaign County was $9 million, with $6 million refunded to defendants. For Vermilion, it was $2.5 million with $508,000 refunded; for Macon, $1.8 million with $587,000 refunded; for DeWitt, $77,000 with $23,000 refunded; for Douglas, $306,000 with $34,000 refunded; and for Ford, $182,000 with $16,000 refunded.
The report states that consequences of eliminating bond include “delayed payment to private attorneys or violations of probation/extended probation terms stemming from non-payment of fines, fees or restitution” and the need to find “other sources of revenue” to finance the judiciary.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.