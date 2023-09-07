Illinois’ revenue numbers can ebb and flow like the tide, and that’s been the case during the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The Legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting & Accountability reported that revenues declined slightly in August after a big increase in July. That’s relatively good news, according to revenue analysts.
August numbers revealed a decline of $34 million compared with August 2022.
“However, when combined with July’s base growth of $396 million, revenues are up a combined $362 million to start the fiscal year, perhaps indicating a timing element for the first two months’ collection activity,” said Eric Noggle, revenue manager for the commission.
The state’s big three revenue sources — personal and state income taxes and the sales tax — either declined or only slightly increased in August. At the same time, lesser revenue sources — interest on investments, insurance and inheritance taxes — showed big jumps.
State income-tax revenue dropped $38 million while corporate income taxes fell $23 million. Sales-tax revenue rose by $15 million.
Interest income, generated by higher rates, increased by $23 million, while insurance taxes and inheritance taxes were up by $20 million and $18 million, respectively.
Sin taxes — the lottery, tobacco, gambling and cannabis — were collectively up just $7 million. Tobacco income was flat, while gambling and cannabis showed a collective decline of $8 million. Lottery revenues increased by $15 million.
While the general state revenue picture remains good, state officials must address an overall revenue decline due to a dramatic decrease in federal funds.
Recent state budgets were boosted as a consequence of mammoth federal aid prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now that the pandemic is over, so, too, is the additional federal assistance. For example, federal aid in July and August 2022 was an astounding $764 million.
So the bottom line is that Illinois will have dramatically less revenue in the fiscal year that runs from this July through June 2024 than it did in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Noggle said the “overall change in general-funds receipts calculates to a cumulative year-over-year decrease of $402 million.”
Elected officials, like Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders, keep a sharp eye on the monthly revenue figures because they’re supposed to track with anticipated budget expenditures.
There are some signs of potential problems ahead. For instance, do relatively flat sales taxes portend an increasing reluctance to spend by consumers?
The economy continues to grow at a slow pace, a move that so far dispels predictions of a recession. At the same time, employment is strong.
Commission economist Benjamin Varner said “total employment continued to grow in Illinois during FY 2023, but slower than the extraordinary pace observed in FY 2022.”
He also said that “wage growth moderated after four years of strong growth.”
Illinois’ nonfarm payroll averaged “just under 6.10 million” during the 2022-23 fiscal year, up nearly 166,000 jobs from the prior fiscal year.
“Illinois payrolls are currently just getting back to the levels seen prior to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Varner, who described job growth here as “a little slower than in other parts of the country.”
The commission’s August report continues a months-long trend: The state’s short term financial status is relatively sound while the long-term picture remains dire due to grossly underfunded public employee pensions.
There have been suggestions that legislators may try to tackle at least part of the state’s pension problem during the fall veto session. But there have been similar suggestions in the past that proved to be inaccurate.