Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.