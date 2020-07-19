Jim Dey | Ever-cool Madigan a clear target of federal heat
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan has picked up a lot of nicknames over the years — the Velvet Hammer, the Khan of Madiganistan, the Diminutive Don — that testify to his vast power and influence on government in Illinois.
This past week, he picked up another that’s both a tribute to his status as a power broker and a dagger aimed right at his heart — “Public Official A.”
That’s the identifier federal prosecutors attached to Madigan as they outlined a yearslong criminal conspiracy in which Commonwealth Edison lavished “jobs, vendor subcontracts and monetary payments” that benefited “Public Official A and Public Official A’s associates” in exchange for Public Official A overseeing the passage of legislation that fattened ComEd’s bottom line.
The disclosure came as ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement for its role in a widespread “bribery scheme” in which Public Official A played the leading role.
It’s traditional for federal prosecutors to use anonymous identifiers in disclosures like those related to ComEd’s criminal admissions. But without using Madigan’s name directly, they stated that “Public Official A was the speaker of the House of Representatives and an elected member of that body.”
The federal action against ComEd and its outline of alleged criminal conduct by ComEd officials, Madigan and his close associates stands as a seminal event in the history of Illinois politics.
It sends a clear message that it’s only a matter of time before the 78-year-old Madigan is the target of a criminal indictment and lays the groundwork for the end of his historic career.
The timing of the federal disclosure is ironic. It came a day after Madigan dismissed a GOP proposal to address ethics legislation in Springfield.
“I would suggest that Illinois Republicans who want to pursue ethics reform go out to Washington, follow up on President Trump’s promise to drain the swamp,” Madigan said.
It also contradicts Madigan’s declaration earlier this year that “I’m not a target of anything.” He clearly is a target of federal prosecutors who are hot on his trail.
The charges against ComEd allege that Madigan used the company as a patronage haven, dictating positions for friends and political associates that ranged from the top — the company’s board of directors — to the bottom — interns and meter readers.
In exchange, Madigan oversaw the passage of legislation whose benefits included allowing ComEd to “more reliably determine rates it could charge customers and, in turn, determine how much money it was able to generate from its operations to cover, among others, cost for grid-infrastructure improvements.”
A 12-page “statement of facts” prosecutors released identified two pieces of legislation favorable to ComEd that Madigan, allegedly using his power as boss of the House, helped pass. They are the Energy Infrastructure and Modernization Act and the Future Energy Jobs Act.
Former Gov. Pat Quinn vetoed the former on the grounds that it was excessively favorable to the utility at the expense of its customers. Madigan orchestrated an override.
Over the years, powerful interests like ComEd have enjoyed tremendous success in the Legislature, the utility’s power generally attributed to the army of lobbyists it hired and the campaign donations it made.
But federal prosecutors allege the biggest source of company power was its arrangement with Madigan to subsidize members of his political army and political associates in exchange for his support of legislation they proposed.
One example cited by the feds involved Madigan seeking payments for a friend who had just retired from the Chicago City Council.
ComEd agreed to pay the individual, identified in one news account as Michael Zalewski, $5,000 a month for what it called “little or no work.”
The investigation into ComEd’s political influence in Springfield has been going on for months, focusing mostly on Michael McClain, a former legislator, close Madigan friend and ComEd lobbyist who appears to be “Individual A” in the feds’ statement of facts.
Democratic politicians throughout Illinois were shocked months ago when it was revealed that federal authorities had raided McClain’s Quincy home and tapped his phone.
FBI wiretaps, undoubtedly, are the source of quotations liberally sprinkled through the feds’ release that indicate what was being done and on whose behalf.
One Public Official A quote involved that individual telling a ComEd official that “we had to hire these guys because (Madigan) came to us. It’s just that simple.”
Another juicy quote comes from unidentified “Consultant 1” telling a ComEd exec not to rock the boat because “your money comes from Springfield.”
The scheme reached into the upper tier of ComEd management. For example, “CEO-1” directly approved expenditures designed to placate Madigan. That appears to be former ComEd President and CEO Anne Pramaggiore, who suddenly resigned in the aftermath of the fallout surrounding the McClain disclosures. Another top utility official followed Pramaggiore out the door.
Following those resignations, top officials at parent company Exelon promised a top-to-bottom investigation of what occurred as well as company cooperation with the federal investigation.
Friday’s deferred-prosecution agreement represents the culmination of that pledge, one that will have a far-reaching impact on the state’s political leadership.
Madigan has been a member of the Illinois House since 1971 and held the speaker’s post for all but two years since 1983. Over the course of time, he has built a political organization that dominates Chicago and state politics and government.
In addition to being speaker, he’s also the chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
But for how long? Friday’s stunning news makes that a serious question to consider for the first time in Madigan’s long, storied career.
