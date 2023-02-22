Jim Dey | Evidence in plain sight, but search warrant was not
When Springfield police said “we don’t need no stinkin’ search warrant,” a federal trial judge agreed.
But that decision couldn’t survive appellate scrutiny.
A unanimous three-judge federal appeal panel in Chicago recently reminded everyone again that a man’s home is “his castle and fortress, as well as for his defense against injury and violence, as for his repose.”
That language comes from the 1600s. It provided the common law backdrop “against which the Fourth Amendment (banning illegal searches and seizures) entered the U.S. Constitution in 1791.”
That’s a powerful bar against government overreach, even when aggravating facts suggest otherwise. That’s the way it goes with the search-and-seizure brain teasers occasionally featured in this space.
Here’s what happened when zealous officers got carried away.
On April 8, 2021, Jeremy Banks posted a Snapchat video showing a gun within “arm’s reach.” Unfortunately for him, Springfield police Officer Colton Redding was watching.
Remembering Banks as a convicted felon, Redding knew it was illegal for him to possess a gun.
Redding and fellow officers headed to Banks’ home, where they saw him “exactly where they expected to — on his porch, next to the grill.”
They engaged in a brief struggle with Banks, and a “pat down turned up a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Banks’ pocket,” Justice Diane Sykes wrote.
Banks was charged with unlawful gun possession. But his lawyer said, “Not so fast. Where’s the search warrant?”
Federal prosecutors defended the search by citing the precedent set in “Terry vs. Ohio,” which allows officers with a “reasonable suspicion” of wrongdoing to “detain and frisk” a person. They also cited a 2019 case — U.S. vs. Richmond — in which officers had gained “consent” to enter a porch prior to a search.
U.S. District Court Judge Sue Myerscough agreed officers acted properly. Appellate Justice Sykes, John Lee and Michael Scudder did not.
“Consent is a well-accepted exception to the warrant requirement, but reasonable suspicion is not,” Sykes wrote.
It’s not just a person’s house that is protected from a warrantless breach, but also its “curtilage,” defined as “the land immediately surrounding it, including any closely associated buildings and structures.”
Why?
The “right to retreat into the home ‘would be a little value if the state’s agents could stand in a home’s porch or side garden and trawl for evidence with impunity.’ Put even more directly, the curtilage is ‘part of the home itself for Fourth Amendment purposes,’” Sykes wrote.
Prosecutors unsuccessfully invoked the “good faith exception,” contending officers acted in “reasonable reliance on binding precedent.” But the appellate court emphatically rejected that argument, finding there is no binding precedent allowing them to “intrude on a front porch without a warrant and based solely on reasonable suspicion.”
Had officers sought a warrant, they would have received one. Had they wanted to move quickly, they could have.
The appeals court said the “big picture takeaway” is that officers “could have avoided” losing the gun as evidence if they had taken a “small, but necessary, step.”
Sangamon County has a judge on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to hear search warrant requests. Officers could have called and gotten the authorization to conduct the search “before stepping on Banks’ porch.”
They didn’t, so they lost the Banks’ conviction. But they didn’t lose much.
Banks entered a conditional guilty plea — now reversed — and was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release. Now free to post on Snapchat, he knows better what to post and, more importantly, what not to post.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.