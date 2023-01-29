Jim Dey | 'Exception' hopes others like her get a shot at life too
Kristi Hofferber is a living, breathing “exception.”
Because of that, she feels compelled to speak up for other “exceptions” she believes should be permitted to live and breathe. If that sounds complicated, it’s because it is.
It’s also horrible because of the circumstances that generate the exceptions whose humanity Hofferber embraces.
Hofferbur, now 44, was born to a young girl who, beginning at age 4, was sexually abused and raped for years by her father — Hofferbur’s grandfather.
Her mother was impregnated six times by Hofferbur’s grandfather before she reported him to the authorities.
Her mother lost one child and put Hofferbur up for adoption after giving birth to her. After Hofferbur’s birth, Hofferbur’s mother had four abortions.
“I would be 30 before I learned any of this,” Hofferbur said Jan. 22 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign.
She was among the participants at a Community Ecumenical Memorial Pro-Life Vigil held on the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.
Roe was reversed last year by the court, the result being that the abortion question — legal, illegal, legal with exceptions/restrictions — was returned to state legislatures to address.
Hofferbur noted many abortion opponents believe the procedure should be available to girls/women whose pregnancies result from rape or incest. She said she tells her story to establish the humanity of the “exceptions” many favor aborting. She said she understands why many people feel the way they do about “exceptions” but encourages them “to rethink their position.”
“It’s important to look at it from the other side,” she said.
Hofferbur’s story began when she was 13 — after her birth mother reported her father to authorities.
The legal fallout generated news coverage in Granite City, and her adoptive parents recognized that the birth family’s name in the newspaper was the same as that on their adoption papers.
It was not until nearly 20 years later, when Hofferbur asked her adoptive mother about her birth family, that she learned the awful truth.
She recalled her adoptive mother saying, “I would be glad to tell you. But I’m not going to tell you over the phone.”
“I had no clue what was coming,” Hofferbur said.
Hofferbur eventually set out to find her birth mother and learned that she was willing to meet with her.
“She said it brought healing and peace to know I was OK,” Hofferbur said.
Her mother’s story was sickening, a recitation of the abuse of a helpless child who didn’t know how or where to seek help.
“No one knew. No one asked questions. She didn’t know where to turn. So (the abuse) just went on and on,” Hofferbur said.
Speaking of her mother’s four abortions, she calls herself the “only one with a voice.”
“So I have to speak up,” Hofferbur said.
Learning her birth story changed Hofferbur’s life. She once had a career in banking. But she went back to school to study social work and now oversees a pregnancy resource center in Maryville, a community in Madison County.
Hofferbur is married and has two children. One was adopted from a woman on her birth mother’s side of the family who told Hofferbur she couldn’t raise the child and asked her to adopt what turned out to be a baby girl.
Hofferbur said she understands the difficult circumstances surrounding pregnancy stemming from rape or incest and told her audience that she does not “condemn” those who do not share her opinion.
But she said the issue is one that deserves deep thought.
“I don’t agree with how I got here. But I am thankful to be here,” Hofferbur said.
