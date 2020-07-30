All may seem quiet on the Illinois corruption front.
But reverberations continue in the aftermath of the U.S. Attorney in Chicago’s ground-shaking July 17 news
conference in which he announced a long-running bribery scheme that Commonwealth Edison admitted and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan denied.
ComEd has been hit with two civil lawsuits — a class-action suit filed on behalf of its customers and another alleging racketeering — and more could easily be on the way.
The language of the racketeering lawsuit was particularly string.
“Madigan and his fellow racketeers have used their power as public officials to line their own pockets by infiltrating and corrupting both public and private enterprises subject to his power and selling secret and unlawful indulgences to the highest bidder,” it alleges.
Madigan — Mr. I’m Not A Target of Anything, a.k.a. “Public Official A” — won’t like that reference one bit. But it’s not only his new reality, it’s why he spent $462,000 from his campaign funds on legal fees between Jan. 1 and
March 30 — that’s a cash burn rate of about $39,000 a week with no end in sight.
ComEd, as a corporation, agreed to pay a $200 million fine as part of a deferred-prosecution agreement that requires it to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they pursue individual defendants in the case. The utility is also required to continue to put procedures in place that are designed to block future misconduct like that outlined in the case against ComEd.
Authorities alleged that ComEd officials lavished money on Madigan’s associates so as to garner his support for legislation friendly to the utility.
The government alleged that ComEd spent about $1.3 million on payoffs while garnering benefits worth in excess of $150 million.
But others have alleged that Madigan-backed legislation generated far greater than $150 million for ComEd. As a consequence, the utility has become a legal target from those who want it to cough up even more cash.
That’s put it in a ludicrous position of acknowledging criminal wrongdoing while contending that the actions were not harmful to customers.
“The improper conduct described in the deferred-prosecution agreement, however, does not mean that consumers were harmed by the legislation that was passed in Illinois,” a spokesman said.
That is a tough argument to make with a straight face. But it’s just grist for the civil-court mill, a sideshow in the unfolding intrigue. The real action will come in different venues — criminal courts and politics/government.
Ankle-biters continue to nip at Madigan’s heels. One prominent Democrat — Heather Steans — this week called for his resignation. Her action was called politically brave. But as an uber-wealthy state senator, she’s pretty well insulated from retaliation.
The report “shows how yesterday’s political patronage system, severely restricted by the courts, has been transferred lock, stock and barrel to a large corporation seeking the government’s help,” said Steans, who also called for Madigan to step down as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Talk, however, is for show. Money tells the real tale. Two unions and a construction company recently contributed more than $900,000 to Friends of Michael Madigan.
Speaking of money, it’s obviously key to the feds’ probe. But more specifically, what Madigan’s alleged co-conspirators did with the payoffs may be crucial to prosecutors’ ability to move up the chain of wrongdoing.
The government has alleged that ComEd paid a key Madigan associate, Michael McClain, for duties that ostensibly included lobbying. It further alleges that McClain spread that money around as part of a plan to keep Madigan happy.
The arrangement sounds very informal — ComEd pays McClain and McClain distributes cash to A, B and C. Did A, B and C pay taxes on that money?
As Al Capone learned to his chagrin, illegal income is nonetheless taxable.
Perhaps that’s why the head of the IRS’s criminal investigation unit in Chicago called for cooperation from those caught up in this investigation. Perhaps that’s why news reports say that grand-jury subpoenas seek, among many other things, state and federal income-tax records from one of Madigan’s key precinct captains, Raymond Nice.
The government’s statement of facts said McClain (“Individual 1”) explained to a ComEd executive that the utility had to pay off “Associate 1,” because he was “one of the top three precinct captains ... so just to give you an idea how important this guy is.”
But important to whom? Madigan then, and perhaps the government now?
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.