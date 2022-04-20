CHAMPAIGN — The community gathered Tuesday to say goodbye to a public man who had a rich private life.
Jim Turpin, for decades the radio voice of University of Illinois basketball and football and host of WDWS 1400-AM’s “A Penny for Your Thoughts” call-in show, died April 3 at age 90. He cut a broad swath across the community, prompting family and friends to gather Tuesday at Copper Creek Church in southwest Champaign not to mourn his death, but celebrate his life.
“He is not gone,” said his granddaughter Carly Sakowski. “His legacy will live on in the hearts of the people he touched in his lifetime.”
The ceremony, planned by Mr. Turpin himself, featured remembrances by family and music. A devotee of musical theater, Mr. Turpin’s touch was evident in the closing song — “Sunrise, Sunset,” from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Though best known for his sportscasting, Mr. Turpin was a thorough broadcasting professional. In addition to being station manager, he used his show to host candidate debates, interview guests well known and not and host authors, public officials and musical performances by high school and college choirs.
Mr. Turpin had Alison Krauss, a singer and bluegrass violinist who is fourth on the list of most Grammys, singing in his studio when she was in her early teens. She’s 50 now. He also anchored WDWS coverage of national and local news events.
He also made himself available as an emcee of local events — sports banquets in the fall and spring, July 4 musical celebrations at the Virginia Theatre, Labor Day muscular dystrophy telethons at WCIA-TV and community Thanksgiving dinners for those who had nowhere else to go.
In that sense, he was truly a man for all seasons and a familiar stranger to those who knew him by his work and public persona.
Daughter Jayne DeLuce recalled receiving a note after her father’s death in which the writer noted, “He was a part of our family, and I never met him.”
But it was the private Mr. Turpin — the hard-working family man and husband, devoted father and loving grandfather — who was the subject of much discussion.
Son Dan recalled that, as he approached adulthood, his father gave him a list of “21 suggestions for happiness” that included being “kind,” “generous” and “loyal” and “taking responsibility” for everything you do.
On a lighter note, Dan, who works in radio advertising sales, also recalled being invited to sit in his dad’s broadcasting booth when Mr. Turpin did UI basketball and football games as long as he was “100 percent quiet, 100 percent of the time.”
In addition to the remembrances, the service featured a revolving photographic display of individuals and events in Mr. Turpin’s life, a wedding-day picture of him and Louise (they were married 67 years), a younger, dark-haired Mr. Turpin broadcasting a game, a uniformed soldier serving in Korea, and dozens of pictures of him with family and friends over the years.
It was a portrait of a long and rich life, overflowing with public and private accomplishments.
The bottom line for Mr. Turpin, of course, was his family, both to him and to them.
“To many, he was the voice of the Illini. But to us, he was Papa,” said Sakowski, who recalled how he wowed her with magic tricks when she was a child and, years later, officiated her 2015 wedding.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.