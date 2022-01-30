Jim Dey | FBI tapes show how Chicago alderman takes care of business
“When you call, Ed, everybody knows: We jump.”
So said a supine public employee to assuage angry Chicago Alderman Ed Burke in September 2017. The problem was that when Burke called months earlier about getting an internship at the Field Museum for a friend’s daughter, nobody jumped.
Burke’s request fell through the bureaucratic cracks. As a consequence, the powerful alderman vowed revenge by blocking a proposed admission increase sought by the museum.
Mortified after learning of Burke’s anger, museum officials immediately went into groveling mode.
In a series of FBI-recorded phone conversations in September 2017, Burke complained that the officials who ignored his request now wanted him “to go out of my way to do something for the museum.”
“You can imagine how I feel about it right now,” Burke told a museum representative.
Burke, then chairman of the city council’s finance committee, faces a variety of federal criminal charges alleging he tried to shake down business owners who needed city approval for their projects.
Burke allegedly was willing to assist them only if they gave his law firm their business.
This case is big news in Chicago because Burke is a powerhouse Democratic Party and government official.
Federal prosecutors didn’t limit their indictment to Burke’s alleged higher profile criminal activities. They also charged him with attempting to extort the museum into giving an internship to the daughter of a political friend — former Chicago Alderman Terry Gabinski.
In a search-warrant affidavit, FBI agent Steven Noldin wrote that the taped conversations constitute “proof that the action taken by Burke with respect to (the job request) was done for the purpose of private gain benefiting a child of a friend.”
They further reveal how powerful elected officials can wield their authority to win personal favors.
After learning of Burke’s ire, museum officials desperately sought to make amends.
“Can I get in touch with her and see what we can do?” a museum official asked Burke.
“That ship has already left the dock,” Burke replied.
“OK, Ed, I’m really sorry,” the official replied.
Museum officials promised to determine how Burke’s request “went wrong.”
“Well, somebody better,” Burke replied.
Burke said he was especially peeved because he said Gabinski “served on the city council with me for almost 40 years.”
“Holy cow. Wow,” the museum official replied.
The subsequent museum probe shows Burke’s job request was dutifully passed along the appropriate channels until it got to human resources.
“I guess it was their HR department that dropped the ball,” one of Burke’s aides told him. “And (the museum) is saying now that there’s a coordinator position and it would be full time, not an internship.”
Burke’s anger was considered so serious by museum officials that “Alderman Burke” was added to the agenda of the museum’s executive team.
After museum officials offered a full-time job to pacify Burke, he called the applicant’s mother to determine if her daughter was interested. He told the woman’s mother how the museum had botched the internship application and bragged that he had “read them the riot act.”
The woman’s mother said her daughter liked her job.
She is “so happy that she’s now moved on to an adult world,” the mother said.
Pleased by the news, Burke replied that he’s available to help if needed.
“Hopefully, she knows that my door is always open,” he said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.