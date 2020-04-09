A lawsuit challenging the dismissal of a University of Illinois professor for falsifying research has been dismissed by Chicago U.S. Judge Andrea Wood.

In ruling that the UI did not violate the legal rights of Fei Wang, a former associate professor in the School of Molecular and Cellular Biology, the judge dismissed the lawsuit “without prejudice.”

That means Wang can amend his complaint to correct its legal deficiencies if he meets a May deadline.

UPDATED: UI trustees fire tenured professor over falsified research There was little discussion about the dismissal of Fei Wang, an associate professor in the School of Molecular and Cellular Biology who was making $87,617 a year.

Wang was fired by the UI Board of Trustees in 2018 after a multi-year investigation into allegations that he provided false information in a grant application to the National Institutes of Health.

The UI, as a consequence of Wang’s improprieties, returned $355,000 in grant money that Wang had received.

Wang’s complaint alleged the UI’s inquiry into his conduct contained procedural and substantive deficiencies. But Wood concluded the UI’s process met legal requirements of law and rejected Wang’s claim that he was not afforded the opportunity to defend himself.

“... Wang’s allegations do not support a plausible inference that the university provided him an insufficient hearing before revoking his tenure. To the contrary, (the complaint) shows the university undertook a four-year investigation and review process prior to deciding to revoke Wang’s tenure and terminate him,” Wood wrote in her 21-page March 30 decision. “He was given ample notice of the research misconduct allegations such that he could prepare a detailed and comprehensive response to them.

“And after the Investigation Panel issued its finding and its recommendation that his tenure be revoked, Wang was able to appeal those findings three times.”

Although Wang alleged that university officials improperly handled his case, the judge said his objections were immaterial because the UI’s obligations in these kinds of disputes are clear.

An accused is entitled to oral or written notice of the charges and provided with an explanation of the evidence against him and the opportunity to tell his employer his side of the story.

Further, “the chosen decision-maker must be impartial.”

Wang alleged that investigators were biased against him. But the judge said he provided no persuasive evidence to support that claim.

UI officials said the matter was brought to their attention in January 2014 when department head Jia Chen received an email from one of Wang’s colleagues informing him that Wang had fabricated data included in a grant application related to his work on human embryonic stem cells.

When investigators met with Wang to discuss the matter, they asserted that he “admitted to everything.”

Wang, however, said he never admitted misconduct. But UI investigators said he acknowledged behavior that they characterized as misconduct.

For example, the UI identified multiple admissions by Wang that they considered damning, including him not performing “the research he claimed to have done in the NIH application.”

When confronted “with the fact that he had submitted images of mouse cells and falsely claimed they were human cells, Professor Wang admitted this is exactly what he had done,” the investigators wrote. They said he told them “I crossed the line by ‘guessing’ the results and putting error bars on experiments that was done only once.”

Wang also told investigators he “deeply” regretted the “terrible mistakes associated with” the NIH grant.

“I wish I could take them back,” he told investigators.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff