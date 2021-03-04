Jim Dey | Feds' misdirection play relates to ComEd bribery probe
If there was any single lesson that mob boss Al Capone passed on to his criminal successors in Chicago, it was this — pay federal income taxes owed on ill-gotten gains, or at least pay enough that the feds can’t prove income-tax evasion.
Although Capone failed to do that, he was not necessarily negligent. The legal theory that income taxes are owed on illegal income was relatively new.
Nonetheless, Big Al was charged with income-tax evasion, convicted and sent to prison, released only after he had become a shriveled shadow of his former self.
For a variety of reasons — greed, stupidity, ignorance — many of those who operate on the shady side of the law have failed to learn from Capone.
That’s why a federal income tax evasion indictment handed down last week in Chicago is causing reverberations through the city and state political establishments.
The charges against former Democratic state Rep. Edward Acevedo and his two sons — Alex and Michael — didn’t make a big splash Feb. 25, when the indictment was made public.
In a city teeming with official corruption, another scandal — an alleged bribe attempt to secure a $1 billion custodial contract from the Chicago schools — was deemed bigger news.
But that was before WBEZ took a deeper look at the indictment and what it potentially portends for the ongoing Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal
WBEZ reported that the charges against the Acevedos stem from their roles as ComEd lobbyists. They’re tied directly to former ComEd top lobbyist Michael McClain, who is best buddies with ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.
McClain was indicted in connection with the alleged bribery scheme, along with three other prominent co-defendants — former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists Jay Doherty and John Hooker.
The question on many minds is which member of that group, if anyone, will flip and testify for the government.
But that was before the Acevedo indictment.
Now, Acavedo joins the circle of potential flippers because he’s tight with both McClain and, to a lesser extent, Madigan.
He’s also tied to former top ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, who has already pleaded guilty and agreed to testify for the government.
WBEZ reported that the Acavedo indictment is a “byproduct” of the ComEd probe that involves Madigan-connected lobbyists being hired for lucrative no-show jobs at ComEd in exchange for the utility receiving friendly treatment from Madigan in the Legislature.
The indictment alleges that the Acevedos received payments from an unidentified source (ComEd) that was funneled to their own lobbying firm (Apex Strategy) by way of Madigan-
connected contract lobbyists for the utility.
WBEZ identified three other ComEd contract lobbyists who made payments to the Acevedos’ company as Victor Reyes, Shaw Decremer and former state Rep. John Bradley.
Bradley, who is from deep southern Illinois, was a member of Madigan’s House leadership team, while Reyes and Decremer are Chicago politicos with close ties to Madigan.
The indictment alleges the senior Acevedo owes about $35,000 in federal taxes from 2017 and 2018 based on nearly $150,000 in unreported income.
The government alleges the senior Acevedo tried to hide his income by “receiving payments in cash,” making “cash payments” into his bank account to hide the source and nature of the funds and “handling his affairs in a manner to avoid the creation and maintenance of customary business and accounting records.”
As a retired state legislator from Chicago and a member of Madigan’s House leadership team, the senior Acevedo receives a state pension of $6,084 per month.
Alex and Michael Acevedo were charged with income-tax evasion and failing to file tax returns.
The charges provide federal prosecutors with significant leverage to induce cooperation from the senior Acevedo. Not only is he facing prison time for his tax crimes, but so are his two sons.
It’s not unusual for federal prosecutors to induce cooperation in probes like this by going easier on compromised family members of a potentially important government witness, in this case the senior Acevedo.
The Acevedo indictment comes as more bad news for the beleaguered Madigan, whose once monumental power base has collapsed over the past four months.
His bid to be re-elected House speaker was undermined by the burgeoning ComEd scandal. As a consequence of that defeat, Madigan subsequently resigned his House seat and his position as chairman of the state Democratic Party.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.