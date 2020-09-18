The Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal — just the latest political scandal to hit Illinois — represents both a challenge and an opportunity as the November election approaches.
It’s a challenge for Democrats, who hope voters won’t hold them all responsible for House Speaker Michael Madigan’s alleged
role in this criminal conspiracy.
It’s an opportunity for hapless Republicans, who hope the scandal will breathe life into their efforts to return to relevancy in state government.
The GOP’s problem, of course, is keeping voters’ minds focused on the conspiracy in which ComEd put a slew of Madigan friends and associates into no-show jobs in exchange for Madigan’s support of legislation favored by the utility.
Madigan has denied all allegations of wrongdoing while simultaneously acknowledging that he has recommended many friends and associates for employment, apparently including jobs at ComEd.
The U.S. Attorney’s office isn’t going to be any great help in the legislative probe because its investigation is moving at a snail’s pace.
ComEd had admitted its role in the bribery scheme in July, agreeing to pay a $200 million fine.
On top of that, former top ComEd executive Fidel Marquez recently was charged in the case. He’s expected to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators.
But key players in the probe — including Madigan, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and close Madigan friend and ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain — remain uncharged.
The feds will continue to play their cards close to the vest, dropping bombs on prosecution targets when they see fit. They’re in no hurry.
That means, if House Republicans are to score political point, they will have to find some way to delve deeply into this conspiracy and come up with news-making revelations.
That’s a long shot, at best, and not just because Democrats aren’t keen on that idea.
Committee Chairman Emanuel Welch made that clear earlier this week when he outlined how he thinks the six-member (three Democrats and three Republicans) committee will proceed.
“... we can call witnesses, but we can’t really ask them any questions,” he was quoted as saying.
That doesn’t sound particularly illuminating. But Welch, a strong Madigan supporter, is more right than wrong.
For starters, the witnesses Republicans wish to call, including Madigan, have a constitutional right to remain silent. They’re not going to answer questions — and get locked into their testimony — before they know what evidence federal investigators have.
Republicans, of course, would love to have Madigan & Co. appear publicly and take the Fifth Amendment. But that’s not likely to happen either.
It takes a committee majority to call a witness, and the panel, split into even partisan factions, is designed not to come to any agreement that either party would find politically problematic.
So the public can expect more of the bickering that’s been on display.
The committee met briefly last week, but quickly adjourned so that Democrat Welch and Republican Tom Demmer could confer with Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to discuss how they should proceed.
After talking with Lausch, Demmer and Welch — predictably — disagreed as to what they had been told by Lausch. That dispute led to an exchange of insults in which Welch accused the GOP of using the committee “as a vehicle for partisan gamesmanship,” while a GOP spokesman charged Welch with acting as a “human shield for his mentor, Mike Madigan.”
Initially reluctant to be drawn into the scrum, Lausch first declined to comment but subsequently outlined in a letter how they can proceed without undermining the criminal investigation.
In recognizing the Legislature’s “separate and independent responsibilities,” Lausch urged legislators to avoid questions related to ongoing grand-jury proceedings, witness communications with prosecutors, seeking prosecutors’ work products and grants of immunity to compel witnesses to testify.
Lausch said he is willing to “discuss matters ... as these investigations proceed.”
Among those urging Madigan to testify is Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who recently said Madigan “owes us all answers.”
But don’t expect much substantive from this investigating committee. It was created to generate political heat without shedding much light.
In that respect, it’s so far, so good.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.