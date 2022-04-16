Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things that were being talked about in the news over the past week:
The story can now be told
In 2015, the feds caught Chicago Alderman Danny Solis, chairman of the city council’s zoning committee, shaking down real-estate investors who were pursuing zoning changes.
Federal prosecutors offered him a deal — work for us to help catch bad guys, and we’ll cut you a break. To spare himself time behind bars, Solis agreed.
For the next six years, he went fishing for the feds and landed a couple of whales — former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and fellow Alderman Ed Burke.
While the criminal cases filed against the pair have yet to go to trial, Solis’ work makes him one of the most consequential undercover operatives in Chicago and Illinois history.
The feds last week filed court papers that revealed Solis’ reward for his hard work. He gets a complete pass on prosecution and will be allowed to keep his six-figure aldermanic pension.
“Unprecedented” was among the many adjectives applied to the deferred-prosecution agreement the federal government reached with Solis. Then again, the work he did for the government was equally unprecedented.
Solis signed his cooperation agreement with the government in 2018. Since then, its terms have been the subject of much speculation but hadn’t been. revealed to the public until Tuesday, four days after Solis was charged in federal court with one count of bribery.
If Solis continues to cooperate with the government, it will dismiss the charge because of what it described as his “substantial assistance” as an undercover operative in a series of corruption investigations.
Judging from the results of the Solis-related indictments of Madigan and Burke, it was clear the 72-year-Chicago pol was going to benefit immensely from his undercover work.
Still, news of the pass he’s getting stunned many in the Chicago political scene. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was particularly incensed by news that Solis will continue to receive a municipal pension.
Some might not like it that a corrupt public official is escaping prosecution. But on the risk/reward scale, the government got a bargain.
By Chicago and Illinois corruptions standards, Solis’ criminal shakedowns were penny-ante stuff. He’s just another in a long line of corrupt aldermen.
But using Solis to get to Madigan and Burke is monumental. Those two political powerhouses are higher in status than past governors who’ve been charged.
Priests can’t help catch rats. Another rat is required to do that — in this case, the shady former alderman with corrupt ties to two powerful pols.
Speaking of corruption ...
News reports indicate that another member of the Illinois Legislature is under criminal investigation.
The Chicago Tribune reports that state Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, is under scrutiny for “tax issues involving his campaign funds.”
Federal prosecutors in January issued subpoenas to the Illinois State Board of Elections for records from three of his campaign funds. The board reported that the subpoena was “pursuant to an ‘official criminal investigation.’”
The Tribune reported that authorities are seeking information regarding the “transfer of money between Jones and his campaign funds as well as other potential financial matters.”
In addition to being a legislator, Jones also serves as mayor of southeastern Chicago suburb.
One might wonder why Illinois law permits single individuals to hold multiple elective offices through which they can consolidate power in a way that leverages their potential for misconduct and undermines the public interest.
But that’s exactly why Illinois legislators — the state’s only native criminal class — permits individuals to hold multiple elective offices.
Jones is among a number of state legislators who either appear to be running afoul of the law or already have done so in recent months.
Former state Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, recently pleaded guilty to stealing from the Teamsters union in a ghost-job conspiracy. He’s awaiting sentencing.
The late state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, who pleaded guilty and was cooperating with prosecutors investigating other cases, died before he was sent to prison.
Former State Sen. Terry Link, D-Waukegan, pleaded guilty to tax evasion. To win a lesser sentence, he helped federal investigators pursue a bribery investigation against former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago.
In 2021, former state Rep. Edward Acevedo, D-Chicago, was convicted of tax evasion, while Democrat Annazette Collins of Chicago, who served in both the state House and Senate, is awaiting trial on tax-related counts.
V for Victory?
One of the biggest mistakes Illinois voters have ever made — and they’ve made a bunch — was choosing then-U.S. Rep. Rod Blagojevich over former Chicago schools Superintendent Paul Vallas in the 2002 Democratic primary for governor.
After winning the nomination, Blagojevich defeated Republican Jim Ryan in the general election, launching six years of corruption and incompetence before Blagojevich was removed from office and sent to prison.
Now Vallas is thinking of running for mayor of Chicago next year. He recently filed papers with the state board of elections to create a Vallas for Mayor campaign fund.
Chicagoans could do worse than electing a guy like Vallas as the city’s chief executive — and as history repeatedly has demonstrated, they probably will.
Looking out for the elderly
The Illinois Supreme Court announced this week that it’s forming a special Commission on Elder Law to examine methods of protecting seniors from consumer fraud, provide advice on how lawyers can represent senior clients who are “cognitively impaired” and examine how adult-guardianship hearings can be improved to ensured due process and timely reporting, particularly with finances.
The chairman of the commission is Chicago lawyer Kerry Peck. Among the other 15 appointees is Champaign County Public Guardian John Brown.
A retired University of Illinois police officer and Savoy village trustee, Brown holds the public guardian post filled by gubernatorial appointment.
The public guardian’s duties include helping with estate administration and protecting the interests of disabled adults.