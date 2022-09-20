Jim Dey | Fight over SAFE-T criminal-justice bill moves to the courts
The growing controversy over Illinois’ criminal-justice reform law has morphed into a legal battle now that two counties’ state’s attorneys have challenged the 700-page measure’s constitutionality.
Even as more and more law officers and municipal officials try to stop it in the court of public opinion, lawsuits filed in Kankakee and Will counties put the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act under legal scrutiny.
The similar lawsuits were filed late last week by Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. Both are Democrats.
The lawsuits cite the legislation’s abolition of the bail system, which is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, as a direct violation of the Illinois Constitution. It allegedly violates a specific constitutional mandate while simultaneously infringing on the judiciary’s exclusive authority to manage itself.
“Because the disruption to the criminal-justice system that will occur on Jan. 1, 2023, cannot be remedied by monetary damages,” the Rowe/Glasgow lawsuits seek a preliminary injunction “preventing the enforcement of any bail provisions ... until the other claims (in the lawsuit) can be fully litigated,” it says.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul are named as defendants.
The preliminary injunction request is an aggressive play because it depends on a judge concluding that the constitutional challenge enjoys “a significant likelihood of success.”
The SAFE-T Act has generated significant political debate in recent weeks.
Claiming the law poses a threat to public safety, Republicans have embraced the issue as a means of defeating Democrats in the November election.
At the same time, the law’s most controversial provision — abolition of the bail system for accused criminals — is slated to take effect Jan. 1.
That impending date has been cited repeatedly by prosecutors all over Illinois who warn that hundreds of accused criminals will be released after a hearing in arraignment court while hundreds of others in jail awaiting trial will be released.
Republican Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said last week that the “greatest jailbreak” in county history will occur Jan. 1.
This debate is playing against a backdrop of significant unawareness on the public’s part of just how the criminal-justice system works. As a consequence, there have been many claims and counter-claims — some accurate and some not — about the law’s impact.
Proponents say the critics’ attacks are misinformed or driven by ugly motives — chiefly racism.
The lawsuits cite a series of alleged constitutional violations by legislators who rushed to introduce and pass the law in a couple days during a post-election veto session in early 2021.
For starters, the lawsuits charge that the legislation addresses “five clearly distinct and divergent subjects,” violating the Illinois Constitution’s mandate that proposed legislation “be confined to one subject.”
The lawsuits further allege that abolition of the bail system violates the state constitution’s mandate that “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties” with a handful of exceptions.
The new law abolishes the bail system, meaning criminal defendants will either be released outright or held in jail until trial. Bond will no longer exist. The lawsuits further argue bond abolition “violates the separation-of-powers” doctrine.
That refers to the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government being separate and co-equal branches of government, meaning none can infringe on the exclusive powers of the others.
Further alleged is that the law is:
- In many places, it’s so vague that as to be impossible to determine its meaning, consequently suffering from the unconstitutional “vice of vagueness.”
- Legislators’ rush to pass the law violated their own rules governing how bills must be considered and voted upon.
The law represents a political and legal morass that was driven by the Legislative Black Caucus as a means of reducing the number of peopel kept in jail because they cannot pay the required bond.
Currently, accused criminals can be released on everything from their own recognizance to cash sums or denied bond outright because of the seriousness of the charges against them.
Inmates most commonly face cash bonds that require them to post 10 percent of the stated amount (for example, a bond of $10,000 would require a cash payment of $1,000).
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff