As Illinois legislators struggle this week with the challenge of passing a budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1, consider this news item.
An employee at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been charged with stealing roughly $1.6 million meant to cover child care costs and gambling the money away at a local casino.
The employee was identified as Shauntelle Pridgeon, a social-service community planner who was responsible for overseeing day care services with providers the department supervised.
Now here’s the shocker. Federal prosecutors said the thefts occurred between 2016 and 2022 — six years — and involved 14 day care providers, some of which did not exist.
Here’s an even bigger shocker. Authorities said the misappropriated funds somehow ended up in a bank account controlled by Pridgeon and her husband.
Clearly, this is one of those paper scams overseen by someone who put considerable thought into how to pull off a clever embezzlement. But even the most intricate of internal thefts cannot succeed if there are proper money-management oversight systems in place.
That apparently was too much to ask of state officials. The reality is that DCFS, a shabbily run organization that spends many millions of dollars and has an impossible job, was just waiting to be fleeced.
Meanwhile, news reports indicate that legislators who are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a roughly $50 billion state budget had a hard time because many of them want to spend more money than the state has. The process is further complicated by the explosion in the costs of providing free medical care to immigrants who entered the country illegally.
The social-welfare program was passed at the last minute a couple years ago. Legislators were told it would cost $2 million a year. The costs are up to more than $1 billion a year.
It would be unfair to conclude, based on these two extreme examples, that all state spending is haphazard, that so much money is moving in and out that few pay attention to where it’s going. Yet these grotesque displays of lack of oversight and irresponsible legislating actually happened, and they involve real money.
A billion dollars is nothing to sneeze at, even on the scale of government spending, and lack of adequate financial controls opens the door to horrific instances of theft and mismanagement.
Can DCFS be the only state agency that doesn’t know where its money is going and how it’s being spent? One would certainly hope so. But hope is an inadequate substitute for professional management, including line-by-line legislative review of the state’s spending plan.
All of which reminds of an exchange on the House floor a few days ago.
State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, wondered during House debate when he might get a look at a draft copy of the budget that he’ll be asked to vote on.
“You’re asking me?” replied state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, who was presiding over the chamber.
Onlookers thought the exchange was amusing. After all, why would legislators have access to state budget information well ahead of passing a spending plan?
“After I made my inquiry last night, I had eight members of the other side of the aisle suggest to me that they hadn’t seen one either,” Keicher said.
Budgeting is a closely held process between Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders. When they’re finished, they’ll provide budget copies to legislators and then insist on a vote before anyone could reasonably review it.
That’s business as usual in Illinois. But so is theft and mismanagement. Indeed, Illinois couldn’t have one without the other.