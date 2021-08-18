Jim Dey | Flawed population estimates revive redistricting fight
The political and legal battles over Illinois’ gerrymandered legislative maps have new life.
But to what extent remains to be seen. Republicans want a big do-over while Democrats concede that a little tweaking may be necessary.
That’s the latest following last week’s release of 2020 Census figures that show that supermajority legislative Democrats relied on unreliable American Community Survey population estimates to draw the new state House and Senate district maps.
“Just as we predicted, the maps that were drawn by Illinois Democrats ... have proven to be unusable and unlawful given the release of the U.S. Census data,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.
Democrats conceded the obvious, but insisted it’s no big deal. Two Chicago state senators — Omar Aquino and Elgie Sims — said they will make “appropriate” changes “if it becomes clear that updates need to be made.”
Legislative districts are required to be of generally equal size to comply with the “one man, one vote” rule outlined in U.S. Supreme Court voting-rights cases.
But the census data shows a number of the new House and Senate districts have vastly unequal size.
For example, the new 83rd Illinois House District has a population of 92,390, while Chicago’s Fifth Illinois House District has a population of 124,836. That’s a difference of 32,446 between the two, both of which are far off from the average of 108,000.
Re-apportionment is complicated, but its bottom line is crystal clear.
The party drawing the maps — supermajority Democrats in Illinois — manipulates district boundary lines to give itself a permanent advantage.
Assuming the map-drawing works as intended in 2022 elections, Democrats will control the legislature through 2032. Superminority Republicans are trying to block that.
They filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the Democrats’ insistence on using population estimates is a fatal constitutional flaw.
Hispanics filed a similar lawsuit, contending that they are under-represented because they were undercounted.
The lawsuits have been combined and will be heard in late September by a three-judge federal panel.
Democrats preferred using census numbers, but those figures were delayed because of the pandemic.
So they instead used population estimates to ensure they would meet a June 30 deadline set by the state constitution.
Republicans now insist — and Democrats vehemently disagree — that the Illinois Constitution requires that the process begins anew before a panel evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.
That’s what Democrats were determined to avoid when they decided to use the estimates.
Here’s the rub: If that bipartisan panel could not agree on new maps, a ninth member — either Democrat or Republican — would be selected in a random drawing.
A Democrat would permit business as usual — the majority party drawing the map. But if a Republican were selected, it would give the minority party a panel majority, creating an astounding turnabout that would shake up Springfield.
It is, of course, a long way from here to there. But those are the possible political stakes, and they are substantial.
An overwhelming number of Senate and House districts came relatively close to meeting their averages, according to Chicago political analyst Frank Calabrese.
A 2011 University of Illinois graduate, Calabrese used Geographic Information Systems to compare census numbers with House and Senate district populations.
Map drawers are permitted a deviation of 10 percent — plus or minus 5 percent. Calabrese discovered deviations of 30 percent — plus or minus 15 percent.
He said the average population for House districts is 108,581 and for Senate districts, 217,161. Those numbers are based on a state population of 12,821,508.
The 59 Senate districts, according to Calabrese, ranged in size from 199,912 to 243,894. The 118 House districts ranged in size from 91,854 to 124,823.
Local districts came close to their averages.
Districts represented by state Reps. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and Mike Marron, R-Fithian, came in under the 108,581 average. Ammons’ new district — the 100th — came in 3.2 percent under the 108,581 average, while Marron’s new district — the 101st — is 3.6 percent under.
The district represented by the three area state senators — Democrat Scott Bennett and Republicans Jason Barickman and Chapin Rose — came even closer to their average of 217,161. Rose’s and Barickman’s were just under the average, while Bennett’s exceeded it by 2.3 percent.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.