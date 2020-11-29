Jim Dey | For Ammonses, political power is a family affair
The family that runs for public office together stays together.
That seems to be the motto of the Ammonses, Champaign County’s leading political family.
Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons was just re-elected to the 103rd Illinois House District, while her daughter, Titianna, ran without opposition for a seat representing District 11 on the Champaign County Board. Carol’s husband and Titanna’s father is Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons, who is in the middle of his first four-year term and can be expected to run for re-election in 2022.
Even post-Nov. 3, the family’s political fever continues to run high. Hot off her election to the county board, Titianna Ammons filed to run for city clerk in Urbana.
But she won’t get elected without a fight in the February Democratic Party primary because, after a last-minute change of mind, veteran Clerk Phyllis Clark decided that she, too, is running.
“I really love this job,” said Clark, who served six full terms before retiring, only to be appointed back to the post after her successor, Charles Smyth, resigned in May for health reasons.
Clark, who is 73, was first elected in 1993, when she defeated longtime Republican incumbent Ruth Brookens.
She was repeatedly re-elected before deciding to leave in 2017 after having two knee replacements that left her in need of what she called “a little bit of time” off.
But when Smyth encountered health issues of his own, Clark said she was enthusiastic about Mayor Diane Marlin’s request that she return to the clerk’s office.
The office represents the administrative arm of the city council, one that handles all the paperwork related to the policy-making authority that belongs to the seven aldermen and Marlin. It also serves as a liaison to other government offices and provides information to citizens who have questions about municipal issues.
The clerk’s salary is roughly $61,000, and the annual budget for office is about $250,000.
Ironically, Clark’s return to municipal government required her to ask that her pension be suspended. But she said she was happy to do so because returning to the city allows her to “get involved in the municipal processes.”
“I really, really love to help people,” she said.
In contrast to Clark, Titianna Ammons is a relative newcomer to politics. She’s 30 years old, married and the mother of two and a student at Parkland College. But she’ll have the advantage of her parents’ political influence in the Democratic primary. Her mother was elected chairwoman of the Champaign County Democratic Party in April.
“My committee will help my daughter. But the party won’t take a position,” Carol Ammons said.
In a statement issued to The News-Gazette, Titianna Ammons said she decided to run because “service is love.”
“My parents, and this community, have taught me the importance of public service,” she said. “I’ve spent countless hours helping my parents organize soup kitchens, clothing drives, relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, etc., and over the past two years, I have helped organize several community events, most recently a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway for our homeless population.”
After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in January, Titianna Ammons said she “vowed that I would not allow MS to control my life.”
If elected, Titianna Ammons said she will work to make the city clerk’s office more accessible than it has ever been and easier for the residents to learn more about local government.
She said she opted to run for Urbana city clerk while seeking the county board seat because “I see the position of city clerk as an opportunity to interact almost daily with taxpayers, and that’s exciting.”
“I am equipped to produce public policy at the county level, but city clerk is more administrative, and that is where I can best serve the people of Urbana,” she said.
Internal party battles can be tricky in terms of maintaining unity. Candidates need to be able to stress their differences with each other while avoiding the kind of campaigning that leaves hard feelings and internal divisions.
This race is creating some fissures. How deep and how permanent remains to be seen.
Marlin is among those Democrats supporting Clark. She encouraged her to run and helped collect petition signatures.
Another prominent Urbana Democrat, former Alderman Eric Jakobsson, said he, too, will “be voting for Phyllis.”
“I know her well. She’s wonderful,” he said.
Jakobsson said the primary contest will “strain” the party, but not break it.
“The party is in some ways quite fragmented and in other ways not so fragmented,” he said. “There are some people who just want to step up and do some community services. And there are others who are extremely ambitious for power. The Ammonses are obviously extremely ambitious.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.