Jim Dey | For some, partisan politics can be a waiting game
In politics, timing is everything. That’s why state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, says it’s not yet time to make up her mind about her political future.
“I still haven’t decided,” said the lawyer and mother of two.
Mazzochi is not alone in her uncertainty. Like other Democrats and Republicans statewide, she plans to run for something in 2022 but doesn’t have enough information to make a decision.
The uncertainty is a hangover from the ongoing federal and state legislative redistricting battles.
Supermajority Democrats produced two sets of gerrymandered maps. Their proposed map for the state House and Senate is tied up in federal court, where judges are reviewing a constitutional challenge.
The judges want to resolve the issue quickly, but when and how is a separate issue. Until then, district boundary lines are unclear.
Democrats put the finishing touches on the state’s 17 congressional districts last week. Their goal is to reduce Republicans from five seats to three, increase Hispanic districts from one to two and otherwise pave the wave for the easy re-election through 2032 of Democrats in 14 of Illinois’ 17 districts.
A legal challenge there also is a distinct possibility.
So what’s a candidate like Mazzochi to do in the interim?
She’s been fielding inquiries from friends and acquaintances.
“I’m probably getting three or four calls a day asking, ‘What are you going to do? What are you going to do?’” Mazzochi said.
Mazzochi has multiple choices. She can run in at least one state House district, the Illinois Senate or for chairwoman of the DuPage County Board. She can even run for Congress.
She said supporters suggested she run in the new 6th Congressional District represented by Democrat Sean Casten.
“There are, obviously, lot of options on the table,” she said.
The General Assembly created a new 2022 political schedule to accommodate delays in collecting census material.
The State Board of Elections reports candidates can begin collecting petition signatures Jan. 13. The filing period runs from March 7-14, and the primary election will be held June 28.
Illinois primary elections are traditionally held in late March.
Appointed in 2018 to fill a vacant 47th Illinois House District seat, Mazzochi is the target of an admitted Democratic effort to gerrymander her out of the chamber. She said “a couple blocks in my precinct were mapped” into the 46th District held by state Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park.
The gerrymander plan comes on top of the 2020 election, where Democrats spent roughly $1 million to defeat Mazzochi.
A lawyer with a scientific background, she is a partner in a firm that specializes in “life-sciences law.” But Mazzochi uses her legal background in House floor debate to ask tough questions, usually of supermajority Democrats.
Just last week, Mazzochi skewered state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, who sponsored a bill to repeal a statutory religious exemption for individuals resisting the coronavirus vaccine.
Under Mazzochi’s politely insistent questioning, Gabel declined to respond, could not respond or relied on an aide to tell her how to respond. Over Mazzochi’s objections, the presiding Democrat finally barred her from asking further questions.
Recalling the exchange, Mazzochi acknowledged her questioning is “one reason why Democrats have not made a secret of their desire to be rid of me.”
Mazzochi said she hopes the political playing field will clear by January so she can make up her mind. But while waiting, Mazzochi said, “I get to do the good stuff, helping people out in the district and meeting people.”
