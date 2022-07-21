Jim Dey | Forced speech meets free speech in state gas-tax standoff
There’s an old saying that people had better be careful what they ask for because they might get it.
Here’s another one: Politicians should be careful what they order because they might get it — good and hard.
That’s what gas-station operators across Illinois are hoping after they lost a legislative and legal dispute with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state legislators.
Ordered to publicize a new law delaying a gas-tax increase for six months with state-mandated signs, they’re posting signs they claim “tell the whole picture of gasoline taxes in Illinois.”
“Our members really like it, and that’s all that matters,” said Josh Sharp, chief executive officer of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association.
Gasoline and politics are a combustible combination, particularly during an election year when prices hover around $4.40 to $5 a gallon.
To ingratiate themselves with voters, Pritzker and legislators postponed a scheduled gas-tax increase of 2-plus cents a gallon from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2023.
To ensure they got credit with voters, they ordered gas-station owners to post signs announcing the price delay and promised to fine those who refused.
That order so angered operators that their trade association filed a federal lawsuit asking U.S. Judge Sue Myerscough to find that the forced speech violated their free-speech rights.
Instead, Myerscough ruled that the forced speech is permissible because it’s commercial speech, not political speech, and different rules apply. She said it’s OK because the state’s language is “purely factual” and contains “no controversial statements.”
Still irritated by Myercough’s ruling, Sharp said an appeal remains a possibility. In the meantime, his organization has struck back with a sign Pritzker & Co. won’t like.
It begins in all-capital letters:
“ILLINOIS POLITICIANS HAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED THE GAS TAX SINCE 2018”
“Illinois now has the highest gas taxes in the Midwest and the second highest in the nation.”
“This year, lawmakers decided to delay their gas-tax hike until AFTER THE ELECTION.”
“And they are forcing us to tell you about it with this sign, or pay a $500-a-day fine.”
In the lower right corner of the sign is the state’s announcement. It reads:
“As of July 1, 2022, the State of Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through Dec. 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the price increase.”
Actually, the state’s language is inaccurate, Sharp said, because “there’s no price to lower — the taxes are the same.”
However, that hasn’t stopped angry consumers from looking for a price break and complaining to gas-station operators when they learn it’s illusory.
“People are looking for any relief they can get,” Sharp said.
The fuel retailers association represents operators of about 6,000 stations across Illinois, each featuring eight to 10 pumps. So the association’s message — however it is perceived by consumers — is getting around Illinois’ 102 counties.
Politicians hate to vote on issues like gas taxes, which are supposed to finance road repair and construction. That’s why their vote in 2019 to double the gas tax — from 19 cents a gallon to 38 cents a gallon — spares them from ever having to do so again. They also ordered automatic “inflation adjustment” tax hikes to take effect every July 1 thereafter.
Because the state delayed the scheduled July 1 increase, consumers will face two increases next year — Jan. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2023. If inflation remains a problem, they could be whoppers.
In addition to gas taxes, Illinois is one of a handful of states that charges sales taxes on gasoline sales. That’s an extra 6.25 cents per dollar, plus sales taxes imposed by local governments.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-393-8251 or jdey@news-gazette.com.