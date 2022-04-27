Jim Dey | Former Bear's rush blocked by legal line of privilege
Former NFL All-Pro defensive end Richard Dent was used to sacking quarterbacks and tackling runners during his playing days with the Chicago Bears.
But now that he’s retired from football and in business, it’s a different story.
Last week, Dent was sacked by the Illinois Supreme Court. That followed an earlier sacking by a company with whom his company did business up until a couple fateful social gatherings undermined Dent’s relationship with Constellation Newenergy.
Dent was unhappy that Constellation terminated its business relationship with his company, RLD Resources. So unhappy, in fact, that he wanted to sue three unknown individuals he held responsible — Persons A, B and C — for defaming him.
Since that sounds a bit complicated, let’s start at the beginning.
According to court records, Dent was invited to attend a golf outing by Constellation executives in July 2018. Before the golf outing — at a party at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago — “a woman at the event alleged that Dent groped her.”
“Person A,” the source of the allegation, was never identified, and that was the crux of Dent’s legal claim.
In addition to claiming to being groped, Person A also said that at a similar event in 2016 in Philadelphia, Dent had told her she had “a butt like a sister.”
Constellation also heard another Dent complaint, this one from “Person B,” regarding the event. This individual said they saw Dent at the Marriott Hotel in Chicago, where Dent was picking up “his golf-outing materials” and acting “drunk and disorderly.”
The investigation was conducted by “Person C,” who interviewed the witnesses and filed a report about what they were told.
Constellation lawyers interviewed Dent, who dismissed the allegations as “completely false.” But they did not find Dent’s denials credible, prompting Constellation to terminate its relationship with Dent.
Dent wanted to sue for the alleged defamation that prompted Constellation to cancel its relationship with him. But to sue, he needed to know who Persons A, B and C were.
Constellation refused to provide the names of A, B and C, arguing that the two witness statements and the investigator’s report were protected by “qualified privilege.”
Hoping to breach that claim, Dent filed a legal action seeking their “names and addresses.”
A Cook County trial judge dismissed Dent’s court filing, mistakenly concluding Dent could directly sue Constellation instead of the witnesses. The appellate court reinstated Dent’s discovery motion, holding that “defamation had been properly pled against the unknown persons,” according to one legal analysis.
The Illinois Supreme Court, however, voted 4-2 to dismiss Dent’s petition. It found “qualified privilege” protects the three unidentified people and that Dent had filed no facts showing why that protection should not be respected.
Dent sought to sue because the allegations against him suggested “moral turpitude” on his part — improper behavior in a social gathering. He was blocked from doing so because “qualified privilege” exists to allow witnesses to talk freely to investigators without fear of legal retaliation.
It is based “on a policy of protecting honest communications of misinformation in certain favored circumstances in order to facilitate the availability of correct information.”
But it is not an unlimited defense if witnesses abuse the privilege. Abuse may consist of “any reckless act which shows a disregard for the defamed party’s rights.”
Justice Rita Garman of Danville dissented from the majority decision, saying she was “troubled by the majority’s lack of concern regarding (how Dent) ... is realistically expected to allege concrete facts to overcome the qualified privilege.”
Because her argument did not carry the day, a Bear lost again.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.