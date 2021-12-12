It’s easier — and better — to win a criminal case on the front end than in the aftermath of a conviction.
But Ed Gire, who operated a local roofing business until he ran into legal trouble, contends that he doesn’t have a choice. Despite having served his sentence in federal prison for visa fraud and harboring illegal immigrants to work for his business, Gire insists he was wrongfully convicted and has spent a fortune in legal fees to try to overturn his conviction.
While Gire argues vehemently in a pending legal motion that his conviction should be overturned, federal prosecutors are just as adamant that Gire got a fair trial and his convictions should stand.
The defense’s and prosecution’s respective stances are predictable. But what’s almost uniquely odd is that Springfield U.S. Judge Sue Myerscough has had the case under advisement for two years and not issued a ruling.
Myerscough held a two-day evidentiary hearing in late 2019 in response to Gire’s post-trial counterattack. Until she issues a decision, the case is frozen.
Gire was released last summer from federal prison in Florida, where he said he spent 27 months and worked a variety of jobs that included operating heavy equipment on construction projects.
He characterized his time behind bars as “not fun.” One of his fellow inmates was a former member of Congress; another was a high-profile gambler who was convicted of insider stock trading.
Gire characterized the multi-year criminal investigation, trial and prison sentence as a “terrible” and hugely expensive personal experience. He said he’s continuing to fight his conviction because “I want to clear my name.”
But federal prosecutors characterize Gire’s action as “an attempt to re-litigate and retry his criminal conviction.”
Represented by high-profile Boston lawyer Martin Weinberg and Urbana lawyer Steve Beckett, Gire’s legal assault on his conviction comes in the form of claims that his trial lawyer, Andrew DeVooght of Chicago, gave him bad legal advice that he unfortunately followed.
Gire’s lawyers describe a litany of errors on DeVooght’s part that, considered together, add up to “ineffective assistance of counsel” that justify granting Gire a new trial.
“These numerous critical errors together make clear that trial counsel’s ‘conduct so undermined the proper functioning of the adversarial process that the trial cannot be relied on as having produced a just result,’” Gire’s motion states.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gene Miller responds the defense is simply second-guessing DeVooght’s trial strategy and, after being convicted, Gire is experiencing “buyer’s remorse.”
Among DeVooght’s disputed actions are advising Gire to seek a bench trial before Myerscough rather than be tried by a jury, “failing to retain a handwriting expert who could have provided powerful exculpatory testimony,” failing to object to hearsay testimony and advising Gire to plead guilty to three misdemeanor charges but go to trial before Myerscough on the felony offenses.
The defense also contends that the government withheld information in violation of discovery rules, particularly as it related to the chief federal investigator who was charged with a series of sex offenses, dismissed from his job and imprisoned.
Those claims are summarily rejected by the government.
Regarding the handwriting issue, Gire contends his conviction for signing visa forms was based on someone forging his signature.
Gire’s handwriting expert concluded that Gire “probably” did not sign the forms. But the government said DeVooght retained an expert who did not reach that conclusion.
As a consequence, the government argues, DeVooght’s decision not to present expert testimony on handwriting was a reasonable tactical decision, not evidence of incompetence.
The case is awash in technical details that reveal efforts by contractors and middle men who seek foreign workers to come to the U.S. and are not scrupulous about how they do so.
Gire alleges he is a victim of others’ wrongdoing, at least one of whom ended up in prison. He insists a lawyer he hired to handle the visas forged his name and later testified against him.
The government contends that Gire is guilty as charged and seeks to escape responsibility by blaming his original lawyer and refusing to accept responsibility for his criminal conduct.
