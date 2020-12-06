Jim Dey | Former Madigan foe is now a spectator
Time was when Scott Drury was in the middle of the fight over Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan’s future. But times have changed.
Once known as the sole Democratic House member to speak out against Madigan’s dominance of politics and policy in Illinois, Drury has watched with interest as internal party opposition to Madigan’s leadership has grown to the point where he faces serious challenge.
But, Drury emphasizes, all he’s doing now is watching from the sidelines, because politics is in the past.
“I kind of made a clean break. I haven’t been to Springfield since I left. I haven’t been involved in politics other than to read about it,” said Drury, a former Democratic representative from the Lake County community of Highwood.
An energetic legislator who played the role of would-be David to Madigan’s Goliath, Drury served six years in the House before leaving in January 2019. Now a lawyer at the Chicago firm of Loevy & Loevy, he said he’s devoting his energy to criminal justice and data privacy.
People are familiar with criminal justice issues, but data privacy?
“It’s a big and growing area of the law given the time people spend online,” said Drury, who added that tech companies are sweeping up vast amounts of information on people based on their online interests.
“If there’s an app that’s free, then you are the product,” he said, noting that tech companies sell access to every metric they collect, from users’ name, age and gender down to the speed at which they type.
Drury said he pursued data-privacy issues in the House but said “the courts might be a better way to protect people’s privacy interests and rights.”
He is, of course, best known for opposing Madigan’s January 2017 re-election as speaker, a move for which he was characterized as disloyal by some of his fellow Democrats and punished by Madigan. Drury responded that his loyalty was to his constituents and the goal of making Illinois a more honest and ethical state.
There’s no minimizing the 78-year-old Madigan’s standing in Illinois politics and government. That’s why Illinois stands on the brink of a historic moment — the potential fall of one of the state’s most historic figures.
As speaker for all but two years since 1983, Madigan has been and remains the dominant figure in the General Assembly. The longest-serving leader of any state or federal legislative body in United States history, Madigan’s power is so vast that no legislation passes without at least his tacit support.
Madigan has been chairman of the state Democratic Party since 1998, another position he uses to leverage his influence.
But now, identified by federal prosecutors as a key player in the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal, Madigan is in deep political trouble. He remains unindicted, but some of his colleagues are becoming increasingly reluctant to retain him as speaker.
Federal prosecutors allege that ComEd hired Madigan’s friends and associates to no-show jobs in exchange for favorable legislative treatment from Madigan. Although ComEd and former executive Fidel Marquez have acknowledged their roles in the scheme, Madigan adamantly denies the allegations.
So far, 19 House Democrats have indicated they will not support Madigan’s re-election as speaker. He needs the votes of at least 60 of the 73 House Democrats to keep his post.
Drury acknowledged the significance of the ComEd scandal in undermining support for Madigan. But he said problems with his one-man rule and its consequences are old news.
“It’s not like back in 2014 and 2016 there weren’t a whole bunch of issues related to what was happening in the General Assembly,” he said.
Although Drury acknowledged being a lone voice in the wilderness, he said “the argument I was making cracked the ceiling.”
“I wish people had seen this sooner, and it hadn’t come to this point for the state of Illinois,” he said, while expressing satisfaction that “something has happened to give my former colleagues the courage to take a stand.”
Madigan’s fate, however, is hardly sealed. As people in Chicago and Springfield repeatedly advise, never bet against the speaker.
Madigan, who has expressed no interest in stepping down, is using his vast resources to reward friends and punish enemies to retain power.
Drury landed on the punishment side of the Madigan equation after opposing his re-election. The former federal prosecutor was denied an expected committee chairmanship and stripped of another important assignment. Madigan loyalists also helped recruit a primary opponent for him.
Drury dismissed those sanctions as minor because “I was still able to do my job.”
Ultimately, Drury decided to leave the House to run for attorney general in the March 2018 primary, a race he lost to current officeholder Kwame Raoul. It was widely noted at the time that Madigan’s campaign against him included a challenge to his petition signatures, a move that failed but ate up time and money.
After his defeat, Drury acknowledged his battle with Madigan took a heavy toll but contended that he had “fired the shot heard around Illinois: I didn’t vote for Mike Madigan for House speaker.”
“The Berlin Wall did not fall in a day. It ultimately did fall, however,” he said. “I am confident we have taken chunks out of that wall.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.