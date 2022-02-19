Jim Dey | Former Urbana judge caught in confirmation food fight
Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things being talked about in the news over the past week:
He’s already got work to do
The yahoos in Springfield got into another food fight this past week, and guess who was caught in the middle?
None other than former Urbana-based U.S. Judge Michael McCuskey.
By the time the last pie was thrown, McCuskey, who also has served as a state circuit and appellate court judge, was confirmed as the state’s new legislative inspector general.
He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of another former judge — Carol Pope. She quit the job in disgust over what she characterized as the legislature’s obvious disinterest in giving the legislative inspector general the tools to pursue effectively allegations of legislator misconduct.
The big question surrounding this mini-political brouhaha is why McCuskey would want to take on the role of a toothless, seriously sleep-deprived watchdog for legislative misconduct.
Obviously, he dislikes retirement. But McCuskey also enjoys being in the midst of the political fray, to the point that working with and around legislators might put an extra spring in his step.
Legislators from both parties expressed satisfaction with McCuskey as the next inspector general. But Republicans, a superminority, complained that supermajority Democrats ignored rules surrounding the job-application process and high-handedly rammed the nomination down their throats.
The GOP is correct about how Democrats acted. But that’s par for the course in a political body where Democrats make no effort to disguise their disdain for the minority party and revel in pushing them around.
GOP unhappiness is why many Republicans, including those who described McCuskey as a personal friend, voted present rather than for or against his nomination.
A better tactic would have been for the Rs to vote for McCuskey and claim his nomination actually was their idea. But enmity runs so deep within the parties that Republicans protested a nomination of an inspector-general candidate most of them actually supported.
Does ComEd have company?
News broke this week that an Illinois-based affiliate of AT&T could be on the brink of being dragged into the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case.
The company said in a federal regulatory filing that the Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office “informed us that they are considering filing a charge against one of our subsidiaries, the Illinois Bell Telephone Co. LLC, arising out of a single, nine-month consulting contract in 2017 worth $22,500.”
That’s small potatoes compared to the money thrown around by ComEd to win favorable treatment in the Legislature. The company pleaded guilty to charges that it provides lobbying contracts and no-show jobs to friends and associates of House Speaker Michael Madigan to win favorable treatment.
AT&T said it had investigated the matter and concluded that “the contract at issue was legal in all respects and that any charge against Illinois Bell or its personnel would be without merit.”
Illinois Bell Telephone is led by Eileen Mitchell, a one-time top aide to Madigan, according to WBEZ radio in Chicago.
ComEd and AT&T were among a number of companies that have drawn the attention of federal investigators in connection with the bribery probe. Among others were Walgreens and Rush University Medical Center, as well as lobbyists and political operators close to Madigan.
Prosecutors issued a wide-ranging subpoenas to Madigan’s office seeking a variety of records related to these companies and individuals.
So far, however, the only company to be charged is ComEd. It negotiated a deferred-prosecution agreement, promised to cooperate with investigators and paid a $200 million fine.
So far, one company executive has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Four other company officials and/or lobbyists have been indicted and are awaiting trial.
Madigan has not been charged, although he has been unofficially identified in the indictment as the mastermind of the illegal arrangement.
AT&T’s filing provided no other details about the probe beyond acknowledging its existence and stating its view that no criminal conduct occurred.
Where there’s smoke ...
Who’s usually the first person at a fire? The person who set it.
Perhaps that explains the reasoning behind the latest foolishness in state government — pursuit of efficiency.
After Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned the politically connected Jerame Simmons, he got a new job as chief of the Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire Department in St. Clair County, southeast of St. Louis. But the crime for which Simmons was convicted and his new job would appear to be at odds — Simmons was convicted of arson.
Republicans could not resist lampooning Pritzker.
“Another day and another example of J.B. Pritzker putting our communities at risk by pardoning an arsonist and clearing the way for him to become, of all things, a fire chief,” the Illinois Republican Party said in a statement.
Pritzker, however, absolved himself of any responsibility for what occurred, saying he followed the recommendation of the state’s prisoner review board.
A statement issued by his office said Pritzker is a “strong believer in criminal-justice reform” and “takes the prisoner review board’s recommendations to heart as he weighs these decisions.”
Simmons, who is the son of a former deputy U.S. marshal and Metro East mayor, maintains he did not set the fires in question and asserted they were set by a relative.
Several of Simmons’ fellow firefighters resigned their positions after the appointment. Simmons was a deputy chief before his promotion.
Republicans further pulled the governor’s chain by introducing legislation that requires a person applying for a fire department position to “disclose” arson-related arrests and allows employers to “take into consideration” applicants’ arson-related convictions.
The races heat up
More fat was tossed into the fire this week as both Democrats and Republicans prepare for the June 28 primary.
On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Jesse White issued a much-sought-after endorsement regarding his successor. He’s backing Chicago City Clerk Ann Valencia.
In endorsing Valencia, White spurned former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.
Valencia and Giannoulias are two hugely ambitious Democrats who desperately want to become White’s successor so they can use the office as a springboard to even higher office — governor, attorney general or the U.S. Senate.
Giannoulias, as treasurer, sought to move up to the U.S. Senate but lost a 2010 race to former Republican Sen. Mark Kirk.
On the GOP side, another multimillionaire has thrown his wallet into the ring.
Businessman Richard Uihlein recently donated $1 million to help state Sen. Darren Bailey win the GOP nomination for governor.
His donation follows a $20 million donation by billionaire Ken Griffin to the campaign of another GOP candidate — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
Bailey, one of four GOP candidates, described the donation as a “significant breakthrough.”
“The Uihlein family got behind us with an initial amount and with a promise of more to come. So that was amazing,” he said. “I have no doubt that we’re going to win this all the way to the statehouse.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.