They say fans can’t beat fun at the old ballpark.
But it’s not always fun. The home team can lose — or worse. That’s what Laiah Zuniga discovered when she was “hit in the face with a foul ball” during an August 2018 Chicago Cubs game.
It was supposed to be her lucky day. Zuniga’s father won the Cubs ticket in an office raffle and gave it to her. Instead of enjoying herself, Zuniga sustained head and facial injuries, spent four days in the hospital and missed two weeks of work.
It’s part of the game when Major League Baseball players hit screamers that go foul and into the stands. Most people know that fans are occasionally injured, sometimes seriously, by those batted balls.
That’s why MLB teams can be considered negligent for failing to protect fans from reasonably foreseeable injuries, like those from foul balls.
To limit their legal and financial exposure, the Cubs and all other MLB teams try to insulate themselves from litigation.
So when Zuniga filed a lawsuit against the Cubs, the team and the league had an answer. They argued she couldn’t file a lawsuit because she had no choice but to go through the team-friendly venue of binding arbitration.
Earlier this month, an Illinois appeals court rejected the Cubs’ argument. It ruled Zuniga is entitled to her day in court, concluding the grounds on which the Cubs sought to deny Zuniga access to the courts are “unconscionable.”
What was the trick the Cubs had up their sleeve? The team argued that Zuniga abandoned her legal rights when she gave her game ticket to the Wrigley Field usher before entering the stadium.
How so?
On the ticket’s back, the court noted, there are “six paragraphs of fine print” that include the following words:
“By using this ticket, ticket holder agrees to the terms and conditions” available on the Cubs’ website. The language warned fans to “stay alert” because “baseballs might be hit into the stands” and cause injuries for which “the Cubs and other entities would not be liable.” It also said that “any dispute/controversy/claim” shall “be resolved by binding arbitration.”
There’s nothing wrong with the process of binding arbitration to resolve legal disputes — if both parties agree.
But binding-arbitration rules can be rendered unenforceable if the terms are “procedurally unconscionable,” “substantively unconscionable” or both. Contract terms are substantively unconscionable if they are “inordinately” one-sided and procedurally unconscionable when they are “so difficult to find, read or understand that” someone like Zuniga “cannot fairly be said to have been aware” of them.
Appeals court Justice Fitzgerald Smith, like the circuit court judge who preceded him, explained why it was both procedurally and substantively unreasonable for the Cubs to argue that Zuniga knowingly agreed to binding arbitration when she handed the usher her ticket.
“This is not a traditional method of forming a contract, and it is not an act that would necessarily cause a reasonable consumer to realize that he or she was agreeing to the terms and conditions of a contract,” Smith wrote for the unanimous three-judge panel.
If this decision stands, it will affect how MLB teams approach this issue. Civil liability is always an attention-getter, and teams have in recent years extended stadium netting — to one degree or another — to protect vulnerable fans.
That’s why prominent George Washington University law Professor Jonathon Turley called the decision a “victory for fans ... too often treated as MLB’s ‘lovable losers.’” He said it “could materially change the (fans’) unequal bargaining position” regarding arbitration and suggested the ruling might spur consumer-protection laws in the state Legislature.
It’s best, however, for fans to avoid the risk. One way to do so is to sit in the lower upper decks behind the infield — the seats are safer and the top-down view is better.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.