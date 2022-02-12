Jim Dey | From ‘carnival barkers’ to ‘spelunkers of misery’
Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things being talked about in the news over the past week:
‘Spelunking’ into politics?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker hates it when his critics challenge his rosy financial assertions.
So he calls them demeaning names, contends they’re liars and asserts they are motivated by a malign desire to see Illinois fail.
Until recently, Priztker denounced them as “carnival barkers” who should be ignored. But the governor has apparently tired of that phrase and been searching for new insults.
So, according Springfield political analyst Rich Miller, Pritzker and his aides have a new turn of phrase — “spelunkers of misery.”
What’s that mean? “Spelunking” refers to the hobby of exploring and studying caves, and a “spelunker,” borrowed from the Latin “spelunca,” is an individual who engages in spelunking.
So Pritzker literally is characterizing his foes cave explorers searching for misery.
As far as insults go, it doesn’t have a great ring to it.
How many people know what spelunking is, at least compared to those who are familiar with carnival barkers?
The targets of Pritzker’s insults including Sheila Weinberg, CEO of Truth-in-Accounting; Wirepoints financial analysts Mark Glennon and Ted Dabrowski; and Forbes magazine columnist Elizabeth Bauer.
There are others, of course. But to Pritzker, they’re just one big mass of barkers or spelunkers who should be ignored when they tell the public that Illinois’ emperor has no clothes.
One-party rule
Supermajority Democrats rule the Legislature with little opposition. But in Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons’s House committee, they rule with zero opposition — 10 Democrats and no Republicans.
That’s because House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has refused to appoint any members of his caucus to serve on Ammons’ Small Business, Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship Committee.
Readers may recall that earlier this year, Ammons was stripped of her membership in the House leadership team after she got crossways with new Speaker Chris Welch. The dismissal cost her a $19,000 annual stipend.
To make up for the financial loss, Welch created a new committee and made Ammons the boss, a move that pays her $10,574.
Republicans aren’t participating in Ammons committee because Durkin said the House has “at least four others — to which I have appointed members — (that) cover the same subject matter.”
“This remains an unnecessary and redundant committee created for a legislator who does not have a background in small business and has never shown any support or concern for helping address the struggles they face on a daily basis,” he said.
House records indicate the committee has met four times this year, most recently on Thursday. Records show two pieces of legislation, both sponsored by Ammons, are pending before her committee.
To imprison or not?
Lawyers for a convicted former Chicago legislator recently argued that Illinois is so corrupt that it’s pointless to throw their client in prison.
But federal prosecutors had a ready response — let’s throw former state Rep. Luis Arroyo in prison anyway. They suggested a sentence of anywhere from 46 to 57 months.
Arroyo’s case drew media attention when his lawyers argued in a sentencing memo that Arroyo should be sentenced to probation because sentencing corrupt politicians to a stint behind bars is pointless — “no more effective that draining Lake Michigan with a spoon.”
Arroyo pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his effort to bribe former state Sen. Terry Link of Waukegan to support legislation favored by one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.
Link, however, was working undercover for the FBI to earn favorable treatment after he was caught filing false federal tax returns. Link’s recorded conversation of Arroyo paying him $2,500 and promising much more provided grounds for federal authorities to arrest and charge Arroyo.
That kind of behavior, prosecutors argued, requires a stiff prison sentence.
“Not only did Arroyo put himself up for sale, he attempted to corrupt another lawmaker from the other chamber to advance the scheme,” Assistant U.S. Attorney James P. Durkin wrote in his sentencing memo.
Prosecutors also dismissed the 67-year-old’s argument that corruption in Illinois cannot be deterred by sending public officials to prison.
Durkin characterized Arroyo’s argument as a “depressingly cynical perspective from a man who just a few years ago was a senior member of the Illinois House of Representatives.”
Arroyo was a member of former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan’s leadership team. After Arroyo was charged, Madigan forced him out of the Illinois House.
Not long after, Madigan was forced to step down from his post and resign from office after he was implicated, but not charged, in the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case.
Way back when
How many University of Illinois basketball fans remember Marc Davidson, a bruiser who played from 1991-93 for Lou Henson?
Davidson, a forward from Aurora Christian, played two years here before transferring to a smaller school where he destroyed the competition.
Former UI assistant Mark Coomes said Davidson was a ferocious rebounder the Illini hated to lose. But he said Davidson was not comfortable in a big school environment.
These days, Davidson, who is in his late 40s, is a highly successful basketball coach at Blackhawk Christian in Fort Wayne, Ind. His teams won the state championship in 2019 and 2021, and one of his former star players, Caleb Furst, plays for Purdue. Davidson’s son, Jimmy, a junior, is on his current team.
More important, however, is that Davidson is battling what appears to be an incurable cancer as he continues to coach his team in the state’s playoffs. He recently received a new drug treatment that has given him hope.
Davidson recently told the Indianapolis Star that “death would probably be the only thing to keep me off that sideline.”
“I don’t know if I’m going to make it to the state tournament. I pray that I will, of course. But I don’t know how long I’ve got,” he said. “But, honestly, what’s nice about that is it keeps you in the moment. I don’t fret about what may or may not happen in a week or six months. I’m right here in this moment.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.