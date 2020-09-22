Financial analysts at Wirepoints are used to being perceived by members of Illinois’ political establishment as the skunks at the garden party.
Ted Dabrowski, John Klingner and Mark Glennon — all with Wirepoints, which bills itself as “a website devoted to research and commentary about Illinois’ economy and government” — are among the relatively few who keep pointing out that, when it comes to the state’s finances, the future portends doom.
They’re joined in their dire forecasts by a couple of other apostates. Elizabeth Bauer — the Forbes columnist and blogger known as “Jane the Actuary” — and Sheila Weinberg — who oversees Truth-in-Accounting — also warn that the fiscal light at the end of Illinois’ tunnel is an incoming train.
Collectively, they represent voices in the wilderness.
But someday, they contend, people won’t be able to ignore their warnings that Illinois must adopt major political reforms if it’s ever to dig its way out of the fiscal hole it’s dug for itself.
“All the signs (of serious financial problems) are there,” Dabrowski said. “That’s why (Sen. Mitch McConnell) threw the idea of bankruptcy out there.”
When that day comes, they want to be ready.
With that prospect in mind, Dabrowski, Klingner and Glennon recently made another contribution to the nonexistent debate over Illinois’ fiscal future. It eschews bankruptcy as a preferred option, arguing instead that Illinois must gain control over spending on public pensions.
Their report — “Solving Illinois’ Pension Problem” — is a 114-page examination of the state’s woefully underfunded public-pension programs. It calls for an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would allow legislators to modify as-yet-unearned future benefits of public employees, a move they contend is necessary to prevent the financial collapse.
“Illinoisans should not wait until Illinois becomes a failed state before finally demanding change. It is vital to reform the state now, while it still has assets and dynamism left, rather than delay until Illinois is a shadow of its former self,” the report states.
Dabrowski concedes that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state legislators have no interest in the analysis and recommendations. But, he said, “when fiscal reality does eventually hit, there needs to be a plan on the table.”
“This is the most realistic, comprehensive report anybody has put out there,” he said. “Nobody else is putting out solutions.”
Underfunded public pensions are just part of the state’s many financial problems. Also contributing are its billions of dollars in unpaid bills and chronic deficit spending.
That collection of woes has been further exacerbated by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that led to the state’s economic shutdown.
For now, state officials have focused exclusively on generating new revenues — everything from higher taxes to a federal bailout — to solve the problem.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has invested $56.5 million from his personal fortune to pass a constitutional amendment that would establish a progressive-income-tax system. He estimates it would raise an estimated $3 billion-plus from upper-income earners.
Even if the amendment passes, however, the $3 billion-plus extra a year would not be enough to cover planned state spending.
That’s why the Wirepoints report insists that limiting increases in spending must be part of the fiscal debate.
Wirepoints estimates that state and municipal pensions in Illinois are, collectively, underfunded by $419.7 billion.
A constitutional amendment is necessary to address the pension issue because the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the state constitution’s pension clause bars modifying benefits, even those not yet earned.
Critics have charged that such a modification would be an unconstitutional impairment of a contract. But the report cites legal analysis, including court decisions from Arizona and Rhode Island, that indicate modifying contracts can pass legal muster if changes are made for specific legal reasons.
The report argues that reduced spending on pensions is necessary “to restore fiscal stability.” Pension spending now consumes roughly 25 percent of the state budget, making it much more difficult for legislators to fund core programs like education, social services and transportation.
Illinois’ public pensions are among the worst funded in the nation, and its bond rating is barely above junk status.
Illinois residents are among the most heavily taxed in the nation, a factor believed to contribute significantly to what’s called the “Illinois Exodus,” people leaving the state for greener pastures. Illinois’ population has fallen by nearly 160,000 over the past 10 years.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.