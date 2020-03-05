A ruling on the legal status of the “bias response team” at the University of Illinois should be forthcoming in a couple of months after oral arguments last week before a federal appeals court.
The three-justice panel — Michael Brennan, Amy St. Eve and Michael Scudder — of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals took the arguments under advisement after questioning lawyers for the UI and Speech First, an advocacy group that sued the UI in May.
Speech First is seeking a preliminary injunction to dissolve the “bias response team” as part of its challenge to UI speech policies that it contends violate the First Amendment.
It’s appealing U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce’s ruling denying the organization’s request.
Arguments before the 7th circuit come five months after the University of Michigan, also a target of a free-speech lawsuit by Speech First, dissolved its bias-response team in a settlement.
Michigan’s decision came after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati found that its “bias response team” acts “by way of implicit threat of punishment and intimidation to quell speech.”
“The very name ‘Bias Response Team’ suggests that the accused students have been prejudged to be biased. The name is not ‘Alleged Bias Response Team” or ‘Possible Bias Response Team,’” wrote appellate Justice David McTeague.
The appeals court sent the case back to a Michigan trial judge for further review. But after the university promised to dissolve the team and “not reinstate” one in the future, the litigation was settled. Instead, Michigan created a “climate support team” to assist needy students. It is barred from contacting or imposing punishments on students who say things that others don’t wish to hear.
Speech First lawyer Michael Connelly argued that the UI bias-response team is little different than the one that was in place at Michigan. UI lawyer Ishan Bhabha, a litigation specialist from the Chicago firm of Jenner & Block, countered that the UI team is different and contended that the plaintiffs failed to show that anyone’s rights have been undermined by the UI’s approach.
The lawsuit cited instances of UI students being reported to the bias-response team, one for a Facebook post and another in connection with an email message.
Connelly suggested the entire business — being reported for making a statement and having to answer for it — is improper because of “process as punishment.”
“The lesson is ‘We are watching you, and you had better watch out what you say,’” Connelly told the justices.
Bhabha countered that the UI, as an institution, enthusiastically supports robust expressions of opinions on controversial issues.
Once bastions of free speech, college campuses across the country have become increasingly hostile to expressions of controversial viewpoints, specifically what left-of-center faculty, staff and students characterize as hate speech.
As a consequence, universities have adopted speech codes and bias-response teams to identify and punish viewpoints expressed by some students that draw criticism from others.
Speech First has been in the vanguard of legal battles fighting those codes and teams, filing suits against a number of schools that include the University of Texas and Iowa State.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.