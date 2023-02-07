Jim Dey | Gambling booming, but revenue growth iffy
Illinois is betting a significant part of its financial future on an expansion of legalized gambling — everything from more casinos to sports wagering and video-gambling machines in gas stations, bars and restaurants.
But it’s still the old-fashioned Illinois State Lottery that brings in the most tax revenue — $833 million in the 2021-’22 fiscal year. That’s roughly 40 percent of the state’s total gambling revenue of $1.885 billion for that 12-month period.
Video gambling brought in $762 million, followed by sports wagering at $142 million, riverboat casinos at $140 million and the flagging horse-racing industry at $7 million.
They reflect a 39 percent increase from the 2020-’21 fiscal year, an outlier caused by the coronavirus pandemic that exacted a huge toll on business.
The latest numbers are expected to change — perhaps significantly — when a dramatic ongoing expansion of gambling enterprises is complete.
“This expansion is expected to include: the development of six new casinos, including a 4,000-position Chicago casino; racinos at Illinois’ horse tracks, increased gaming positions at existing casinos; increased betting and terminal limits at video-gaming establishments; and the implementation of sports wagering in Illinois,” according to the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
The report reviewed gambling revenues for the past fiscal year — July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022 — and discussed what lies ahead as the governor and legislators continue their desperate search for more revenue.
One key message is that state officials should temper their expectations.
“Even with the expected increase in AGR (adjusted gross receipts) over the next few years from the development of new casinos, the overall value of tax revenue growth from gaming expansion will likely be modest at best when accounting for the cannibalization of existing gaming options and the adverse effect of the modified tax structure of revenues,” the report states.
For example, when Chicago’s casino opens its doors, how much of the business that previously went to casinos in Elgin, Joliet and Des Plaines will it take?
Video gambling, begun in 2012 and available on almost every street corner outside Chicago, has eaten into a substantial portion of the casino business. The report states the last fiscal year’s casino AGR numbers are “below pre-pandemic levels and accent the overall downward trend of casino revenues over the past decade.”
But it’s the racing industry that’s on the critical list. The report states that industry officials are “hopeful that revenues generated from sports wagering and potentially ‘racinos’ at their facilities will help rejuvenate the struggling industry.”
“Racinos” offer both casino-style betting as well as horse races.
While the lottery remains the big dog — $3.396 billion in sales — video and sports gambling are rapidly growing.
Illinois had 43,000 video-gambling terminals in place on June 30, 2022, and they generated more than $2.6 billion in income — 36.1 percent more than “the FY 2021 total of $1.9 billion.”
The report identified Springfield as the municipality “with the most terminals (757) and the highest amount of net terminal income ($47.9 million) in FY 2022.”
During the same period, sports wagering, in just its second full year of operations, generated $611 million in AGR, producing $92 million in tax revenue. The report said sports wagering will continue to grow because of “additional sports books at other casinos, sports arenas, horse-racing facilities and via online operators.”
Although gambling revenues represent a staggering sum, they comprise only a small percentage of Illinois’ state budget. The current budget is roughly $46 billion, and the Pritzker administration is preparing a budget for the year beginning July 1 that will almost certainly be in the $50 billion range.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.