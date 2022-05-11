Jim Dey | Garman said time for her to step away, Holder White to step in
After the surprise news Monday that Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman of Danville is retiring rather than running for retention, two questions immediately came to mind.
Who will replace her?
And will her replacement run for election in 2024 or serve as a placeholder, giving would-be successors a shot at an open seat on the seven-member court?
The news of Garman’s replacement — Fourth District Appellate Justice Lisa Holder White of Decatur — came quickly, announced Tuesday morning by the Supreme Court.
The news of Holder White’s intentions came even quicker, with the veteran jurist confirming she “will be running in two years” for the high court seat from the state’s new Fourth District.
Holder White recently moved from Decatur to Springfield. That was necessary, given the recent reshuffling of counties in the state’s four judicial districts outside Cook County.
Macon County is in the new Fifth District, while Sangamon County is in the new Fourth District.
Garman was elected from the old Fourth District, but her home county of Vermilion is in the new Fifth District. Her successor is required by law to be in the new Fourth District.
Garman said “there were no conditions” placed on her recommendation of Holder White and that she chose Holder White because “she’s served at every level of the court with distinction.”
Holder White’s career path — associate judge and elected circuit judge from Macon County, appellate court justice and, soon, Supreme Court justice — is identical to the path Garman followed up the judicial ladder.
Appellate Justice Robert Steigmann, a colleague of Holder White, praised her appointment.
“She’s a terrific judge, a great colleague and a terrific person,” he said.
Although Holder White’s credentials are not in doubt, Garman’s decision to appoint her successor will be a source of angst for some.
Over the past 20-30 years, retiring Supreme Court justices have drawn criticism behind the legal scenes for, effectively, choosing their successors.
Two current members of the Supreme Court — Justices Michael Burke and Robert Carter — are examples of both political and placeholder justices.
Burke, who was appointed by retired Justice Robert Thomas, currently is running for election from District 3 as an incumbent. That status helped clear his path for his upcoming, opponent-free June 28 GOP primary and will be an advantage in the November general election against his Democratic opponent.
On the other hand, Carter is not running and will serve only until his successor is elected in November. He was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the 2020 retention defeat of former Justice Thomas Kilbride.
The lack of an incumbent explains why there are multiple candidates in both the Democratic and Republican primaries to succeed Carter.
Garman is among the beneficiaries of the appointment process. She was named by retired Justice Ben Miller as his successor in 2001. She then ran for and won the post on her own in 2002.
Although Garman made it a point to tell The News-Gazette on multiple occasions that she had not made up her mind about seeking retention or retirement, others got the impression she would run again.
But Garman said she chose retirement because “I have things I want to do” that include visiting young grandchildren (ages 10, 6 and 3) who live in Iowa. She said she thought long and hard about what to do but in the end made the “decision I needed to make.”
Now 78, Garman said the prospect of another 10 years was daunting.
“The thought that you’re going to serve until you’re 89 — not likely,” she said.
During Garman’s time on the high court, statistics reveal that she’s written 240 majority opinions, 44 dissents and 21 special concurrences — “and that doesn’t account for anything in the pipeline.”
“I’m very proud of that,” Garman said.
