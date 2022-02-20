Jim Dey | Gerrymandered legislator trying to beat Dems at their own game
What’s a politician to do when opposing party members target her for political oblivion?
The News-Gazette decided to follow one Democratic target of this year’s redistricting process, choosing state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, as a case study. This is a third in a series of intermittent columns.
Rather than take the attack lying down, Mazzochi vowed to fight back. But how?
Mazzochi said several months ago that she’d run for a public office, but didn’t know whether it would be local, state or federal.
After reviewing her options and waiting for the courts to rule on the legal propriety of new state legislative districts, Mazzochi announced this week that she’s running for re-election in a different House district (the 45th) from the one in which she currently resides (the 47th).
But even if Mazzochi wins the November election, she loses. That’s because she’ll have to move out of the family home she shares with her husband and two school-age children (17 and 11) and move to a new Elmhurst neighborhood located within the new 45th district.
She said that will disrupt family life but allow her children to remain in the same school district.
The Democratic reconfiguration of Mazzochi’s old 47th District represents one of the dirtiest ploys in the gerrymander playbook. Members of the opposing party can’t always be defeated, but they can be otherwise harassed by forcing them to move from their current homes and into new ones in a different district if they wish to remain politically active.
While disgusted by the tactic, Mazzochi accepts it as a political reality. Quoting a political aphorism of long-standing, she noted that “politics ain’t beanbag.”
She’s right. It can be — and often is — a rough business. But Mazzochi said constituents unfamiliar with political gamesmanship, particularly gerrymandering, are “baffled that this is the sort of thing that gets done to people.”
Gerrymandering refers to the practice of majority party members manipulating legislative district boundary lines to give their party an advantage.
Mazzochi is relatively new to partisan politics. After serving on the College of DuPage Board of Trustees, she was appointed to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018 and elected in 2020.
Despite her brief tenure, Democrats quickly decided to try to get rid of her.
Mazzochi apparently ruffled feathers of some Democratic House members with her tough questioning of their legislative proposals during House debate.
“If I was ineffective, they wouldn’t be trying so hard to get rid of me,” she said.
That kind of questioning comes naturally to Mazzochi, a lawyer who specializes in “life-sciences law, particularly patent law in the medical/pharmaceutical arena.”
Prior to attending law school, she majored in chemistry and political science. Her main legal practice areas are “small molecules and biologics.”
Democrats openly acknowledged they re-drew Mazzochi’s 47th district “for political reasons to assist with increasing the political advantage for neighboring districts.”
While drawing Mazzochi out of her current 47th district, they included much of the old 47th in the new 45th. So even though Mazzochi isn’t currently a resident of the new 45th, many of her current constituents will continue to be her constituents if she’s re-elected in November.
Because of redistricting, legislators changed this year’s election calendar. Political hopefuls currently are collecting petition signatures to qualify for the ballot.
The filing period runs from March 7-14. The primary election will be held on June 28, and the general election on Nov. 8.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.