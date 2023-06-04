Federal bankruptcy Trustee James Inghram scheduled a hearing last Thursday to get answers about a bankruptcy filing by a local entrepreneur who owes at least $1.8 million to the state in connection with missing grant money.
But after lengthy and sometimes confusing questioning by Assistant Attorney General Shannon DeLaMar of bankruptcy petitioner Sally K. Carter, Inghram adjourned the session. He indicated he will hold a special inquiry at an unspecified future date.
Inghram said the next hearing will allow the attorney general as well as others challenging Carter’s filing more time to delve into elusive details surrounding Carter’s finances.
As part of his own inquiry, Inghram directed the petitioner to provide copies of her bank records.
“I’ve got a number of questions for Ms. Carter,” Inghram said as the hearing began.
But he proved no better at nailing down specifics than DeLaMar.
Carter, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker, is well known in local circles.
She filed for bankruptcy in early April, not long after she was hit with a $1.8 million legal judgment in connection with unaccounted for state grant money.
The funds, provided by the Illinois Department of Human Services, were awarded to an enterprise operated by Carter to oversee a variety of services for low-income individuals. But department officials said Carter never provided any specifics as to what she did with the money and declined to respond to multiple inquiries.
The attorney general’s office filed the civil suit to recover the missing funds. Now it is opposing Carter’s effort to discharge that debt.
Carter’s bankruptcy petition cited liabilities of $640,000 and assets of $118,000.
One aspect of her filing caught Inghram’s attention, and he questioned her about it.
Carter reported a 2021 income of $241,348, and Inghram wanted to know where that money went. She replied the number was inaccurate, that actual income for that year was $16,000.
In another surprise, Carter reversed her earlier testimony that she had not provided large sums of money to anyone over the past two years. But she said at the latest hearing that she paid $6,000 to Urbana lawyer Ruth Wyman for her son’s legal expenses.
Another area of inquiry regards a family rental property.
“I don’t deal with that property at all,” Carter said, suggesting it’s not an asset that should be attributed in any way to her.
However, she acknowledged ownership is listed in both her and her husband’s name.
Thursday’s creditors meeting was conducted by telephone. Questions by Inghram and DeLaMar consumed the lion’s share of the allotted time. As a consequence, another creditor, Bridget Kao, of Champaign, did not have the opportunity to question Carter.
Kao obtained an $8,200 judgment against Carter in connection with a small claims court lawsuit that alleged Carter did not pay her roughly $2,000 for work Kao had done. The balance covers legal fees Kao incurred as a consequence of the litigation.
Carter has been the recipient of two multimillion-dollar state grants that came to disagreeable conclusions.
The Illinois State Board of Education gave Carter’s organization — Tap In Leadership Academy — a $5.4 million grant to provide after-school activities for low-income children in 2011-12. Unit 4 terminated the program in 2016 over concerns it was not providing effective services.
The board later asked Carter to repay $65,000 from the grant funds it provided. But it dropped collection efforts after she ignored letters seeking repayment.
Carter received the $1.8 million human services grant not long after Unit 4 ended its association with her.