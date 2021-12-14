Jim Dey | Good news on pensions, but don't get used to it
When a blind squirrel finds an acorn, does he whine and cry about his poor prospects of finding another one? Or does he express delight at his good fortune?
He’s grateful. Why? It’s not often that a blind squirrel finds an acorn.
That’s why Illinois officials — the ultimate blind squirrels when it comes to addressing the state’s public-pension woes — expressed gratitude over news that the state’s underfunding of its five public-pension systems — teachers, judges, state employees, university employees and legislators — has declined from $144 billion to $130 billion.
Underfunding increased every year between 2007 ($42.2 billion) to 2020 ($144.2 billion). So the decline to $130 billion as of June 2021 is a more-than-welcome respite.
Wirepoints financial analysts Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner — Paul Reveres who routinely issue warnings about the pensions — acknowledged that “on the face of it,” the decline is good news because “less debt is better than more debt.”
In a turgid 16-page report prepared by the legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, pension analyst Julie Bae reported that the “significant drop” was due to “exceptionally strong investment performances by all five systems.”
So happy days are here again? Make that singular: A happy day was here and is gone again.
The trend is not Illinois’ friend. Or, as Crain’s Chicago Business columnist Greg Hinz wrote, “Before Springfield goes hog wild and starts spending more money we don’t have, there are a few codicils worth mentioning.”
The commission informs that Illinois’ five pension funds reported rates of investment return ranging from 22.9 percent (the legislators’ fund) to 25.2 percent (teachers’ fund). It called the returns “extraordinary,” but didn’t explain how extraordinary.
Dabrowski and Klingner said the returns are a “one-off,” reporting that “25 percent returns are so rare they’ve only happened once in the last 30 years.”
Here’s another “codicil” — the method of measure.
The commission reached its $130 billion underfunding figure by using the “market value of assets” measure. That’s in contrast to a common practice called “actuarial (‘smoothed’) value of assets” in which plans “spread” gains or losses over multiple years.
Under a “smoothing” valuation, designed to avoid big ups and downs, Illinois’ pension underfunding fell to $139 billion. Under the more aggressive “market value of assets approach,” the drop was larger — $130 billion.
That type of measurement is not alone in generating more politically palatable numbers. While public bodies use less-rigorous evaluation methods, the private sector applies more rigorous rules.
Applying private-sector rules to Illinois’ public-pension systems, Moody’s estimates they are underfunded by $313 billion, $183 billion higher than the state’s $130 billion figure.
For the record, the Teachers Retirement System has 46.2 percent of the assets required to meet future obligations and faces an unfunded liability of $74.7 billion.
The state employees fund has 46 percent of assets needed to pay its obligations, facing an unfunded liability of $28 billion.
The State University Retirement System enjoys just 48 percent funding and is underfunded by $25.4 billion.
The judges’ system is 47 percent funded and underfunded by $1.5 billion.
Meanwhile, state legislators’ pension system is the worst funded. It has just 21 percent of the assets needed to meet obligations and is underfunded by $294 million.
